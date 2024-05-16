  • NFL
  • Why do Jaguars always play in London? All you need to know about Jacksonville's international NFL fixtures

Why do Jaguars always play in London? All you need to know about Jacksonville's international NFL fixtures

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 16, 2024 11:00 GMT
NFL: London Games-Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
Why do Jaguars always play in London? All you need to know about Jacksonville's international NFL fixtures

The Jacksonville Jaguars always appear in the NFL International Games series. The AFC contenders will be making their yearly trip to London, but why is that so?

Why do the Jacksonville Jaguars always play in London? Let's explore that and showcase the rest of the Jaguars' 2024 NFL schedule.

Why do the Jacksonville Jaguars always play in London?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been associated with London since 2012 when owner Shahid Khan signed a deal with the English FA to play in London for four consecutive seasons. Hence, the Jaguars played in the English soccer team's national stadium, Wembley Stadium, in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Following the success of these games, Kahn re-signed the franchise's partnership to continue to play in London through the 2020 season. The Jaguars then played one game in London every year from 2016 until 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the franchise from playing in 2020.

The Jaguars have taken a liking to playing international games in London, and due to their owners’ affinity for the English capital, they might not stop anytime soon. Moreover, it's a great way for the NFL to build its English fanbase and take American football into a dominant sporting marketplace.

Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 NFL schedule

Here's a look at the Jaguars' schedule for the upcoming NFL season:

  • Week 1, Sunday, September 8, at the Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 2, Sunday, September 15, Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 3, Monday, September 23, at the Buffalo Bills, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
  • Week 4, Sunday, September 29, at the Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 5, Sunday, October 6, Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 6, Sunday, October 13, at the Chicago Bears (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m.
  • Week 7, Sunday, October 20, New England Patriots (Wembley Stadium), 9:30 a.m.
  • Week 8, Sunday, October 27, Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
  • Week 9, Sunday, November 3, at the Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
  • Week 10, Sunday, November 10, Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX)
  • Week 11, Sunday, November 17, at the Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 12, BYE WEEK
  • Week 13, Sunday, December 1, Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX)
  • Week 14, Sunday, December 8, at the Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 15, Sunday, December 15, New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX)
  • Week 16, Sunday, December 22, at the Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 17, Sunday, December 29, Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
  • Week 18, TBD, at the Indianapolis Colts, Time/Channel TBD

