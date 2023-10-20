Why is Jameis Winston not playing? Exploring Saints QB’s position amid Derek Carr’s struggles

Derek Carr and Jameis Winston are two quarterbacks with vastly different play styles. Carr is more calculated with his passing, with the Las Vegas Raiders legend favoring laser-like passes to wide-open receivers. On the other hand, Jameis Winston prefers to heave the ball, hoping that a pass catcher can find his wavelength. Both play styles are useful in the modern NFL. However, the New Orleans Saints coaching staff are favoring the former.

Though Derek Carr is struggling, the four-time Pro Bowler is still being given the benefit of the doubt. The Saints are paying him $150,000,000 over four years not to sit on the bench.

While the franchise possesses a decent backup in Winston, it'll take more than a few iffy performances from Carr to drop him out of the starting lineup. What's more, Carr has developed the reputation of being an Iron Man in his NFL career. The Fresno State legend has hardly ever missed a game.

Jameis Winston stats

Jameis Winston has yet to start a game in 2023, as Derek Carr is well ahead of him on the depth chart. However, Winston has featured in three games as a relief QB when Carr needed to take a breather. In those games, the shot caller amassed a total stat line of 101 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

The 2023 season is Winston's ninth in the NFL, with the Florida State University icon having represented both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. Winston has played in 89 regular season games, amassing a stat line of 21,941 passing yards, 139 touchdowns and 97 interceptions.

Jameis Winston's contract details

According to Spotrac, Winston is currently on a one-year, $4 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. However, with incentives, the total package on this deal could end up at $8 million.

The veteran passer inked the deal to return to the Saints after an injury-riddled 2022 NFL season. Winston returns to the Saints to serve as backup to quarterback Derek Carr, who signed a four-year, $150,000,000 contract to join the franchise after the 2022 season.

Jameis Winston's net worth in 2023

According to "Celebrity Net Worth," Saints QB backup Jameis Winston has a total net worth of $22 million. The 2015 No. 1 pick has earned this amount thanks to his NFL contracts, endorsement deals, and smart investment moves.

Winston has been an NFL starter for the majority of his career. The FSU alum enjoyed the most successful period of his pro career with the Bucs from 2015 to 2019. However, upon the arrival of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, Winston was subsequently shipped out. These days, Winston serves as a backup to fellow Pro Bowler Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints.