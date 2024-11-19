Why did Jets fire Joe Douglas? Exploring reasons behind GM's dismissal

The New York Jets have made another big move, firing general manager Joe Douglas as they continue to struggle in the 2024 season.

Douglas was hired as the team's general manager in 2019 and after five-plus years, the Jets decided to move on before the offseason.

The decision comes after a 3-8 start to the 2024 season in a year where many viewed the Jets as a team that would likely make a playoff run. It's been anything but that, with the Jets tied for last place in their division and almost offically out of the playoff race.

The time seemed right for the Jets to move on from Douglas and they made it offical Tuesday.

Reasons why Jets moved on from Douglas

It seemed inevitable Douglas and the Jets were going to break up. It was just a matter of when the decision would come.

Here are a few reasons why the Jets moved on from Douglas.

The Jets went 30-64 in Douglas' tenure

If you're an NFL coach or general manager, one of the quickest ways to lose your job is not winning games. In his five-plus seasons as the Jets' general mamager, Douglas oversaw a team that went 30-64.

The Jets haven't gotten good results since Aaron Rodgers' arrival

During the 2023 offseason, the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. He tore his Achilles during the first drive of the season, leaving him sidelined for the whole year. Despite the return of Rodgers this season and the team acquiring wide recevier Davante Adams, the Jets are 3-8 and have not showed much promise offensively.

The Jets want a complete rebuild

This is the second major move the Jets have made during the season. After a 2-3 start, the team fired coach Robert Saleh, which to some, was a shocking decision. As their struggles continued, the Jets decided to make move on from Douglas as well to begin their rebuild process in earnest.

Douglas' contract was set to expire after this season

Douglas' current contract with the Jets was set to expire after the conclusion of this season. The two sides were already expected to part ways in the offseason. The Jets figured they'd just start to clean house now.

