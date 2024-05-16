  • NFL
Why the Jets got the worst of the 2024 NFL schedule

By Keith O Hara
Modified May 16, 2024 15:59 GMT
Houston Texans v New York Jets
Why the Jets got the worst of the 2024 NFL schedule

The thought of the New York Jets being featured heavily on primetime in 2023 was exciting at first. However, Aaron Rodgers' season ended after a couple of downs and millions watched the Jets offense struggled. Rodgers is back healthy and exciting football might await New York, but the schedule is pretty tough.

The Week 12 bye week could be perceived in several ways, but by the time the Jets return from their break, they will be hoping to win the competitive AFC East. Looking at that stretch, their final six games are tough. NY faces the Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, LA Rams, Buffalo Bills and the Dolphins a second time.

If New York is not well above 500 by their bye week, it's very hard to see them winning the division and they could fall out of the playoff picture. The importance of a good start to the season is therefore amplified.

A tough opening day game against the San Francisco 49ers is a concern, but It's that three-game run from Week 2 (Titans, Patriots, and Broncos) provides hope for New York. A trip to London to face Aaron Rodgers' old foe, the Vikings, comes before two primetime games against the Bills and Steelers.

A Thursday night game against C.J. Stroud should be a fun watch and then it's the Cardinals and Colts before the bye week.

No wins are certain in the NFL but if you find yourself in a hole in a tough division it's virtually impossible to claw your way out. With the capital traded for Rodgers and their quarterback in the 40's club, the franchise has to deliver this year or the long-suffering will resume.

The New York Jets join the Cowboys and 49ers with the joint-most primetime games in 2024:

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

Of course, the latter half of the NFL schedule is subject to change but New York Jets fans will have plenty of late nights from September onwards. It was almost a formality that the 49ers and Cowboys would get their six primetime slots.

NY has the most primetime action in the AFC, even more than the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. All eyes will be on this team and resentment can quickly rise when a team underperforms on primetime.

Can the Jets deliver? They probably need 11 or 12 wins to take the crown in the AFC East and with that schedule, they have to be spot on.






