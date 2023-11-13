Why Jets need Zach Wilson benched and Trevor Siemian under center

Trevor Siemian would have been left baffled by the New York Jets and Zach Wilson's performances last week.

The Jets have scored 18 points combined in the last two games and have not had a touchdown since beating the New York Giants. It was widely known that the Jets offense would come up short against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football, and that's what happened.

Zach Wilson was 23/39. 263 yards and an intercpetion, which was well-read by Robert Spillane. The Jets ran the ball quite well, as Wilson had 54 out of the 108 rushing yards, which the New York offense put up. The loss to the Chiefs was the only truly good performance Wilson has produced this season, so it's perhaps time for a change.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trevor Siemian who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 draft by the Super Bowl champions was the man who replaced Peyton Manning after his retirement.

Siemian was solid in his first season starting in 2016. However, he fell to the curse of the Broncos quarterback and had a poor 2017 and would not return until 2019 when he was a Jet for the first time.

After short spells in Chicago and New Orleans, Siemian found his way back to New York after Aaron Rodgers' injury. You know where your team is headed with Zach Wilson at quarterback: you will likely not make the playoffs. The defense is one of the best in the league, but it's being heavily wasted this year.

If you bring in Trevor Siemian, it's possible that he won't do enough to get playoff football to New York, but it's worth rolling the dice. Robert Saleh has to swallow a tough pill before it gets too late.

Trevor Siemian could have tough start on New York return

Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders

It does not get any easier for the New York Jets, as they have two tough divisional outings in the next two weeks.

First up are the Bills next week, who the Jets beat on opening night, but things have changed since then. The NFL's first Black Friday game will be the Jets vs the Dolphins, who have struggled against the top dogs, but when they're favorites in games, they tend to win by landslide.

The two coming games will likely decide the season for the New York Jets. They are only two games off the AFC Wildcard spots, but if they lose both, it will be another wasted year. Even if Aaron Rodgers miraculously returns, the season may already be over.

If Saleh makes the move to start Trevor Siemian, the Jets may have a chance in the two divisional games.