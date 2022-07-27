3 reasons why Julio Jones picked Tom Brady over Aaron Rodgers 

Julio Jones will be the first to admit that the 2021 season wasn’t kind to him. After dominating the league for the better part of the last decade, Jones was given the opportunity to chase a Super Bowl by joining the Tennessee Titans.

Ostensibly still the same player, at least on paper, Jones failed to impress, recording just 434 receiving yards in 10 games. While his production could have been seen as a signal for the end, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers thought otherwise.

In an attempt to bring the future Hall of Famer to their respective squads, both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers showed an incredible amount of interest in signing the free agent wideout.

After sifting through both offers, Jones has decided against joining Rodgers in Green Bay and will instead make a Lombardi push alongside Brady.

Although both QBs are Hall of Fame-bound, we have our assumptions as to why Jones gave Rodgers the cold shoulder in lieu of signing with the Buccaneers.

Winning pedigree

Tom Brady at Super Bowl LV

By and large, Aaron Rodgers has put together a one-of-a-kind career. Yet, despite Rodgers racking up several individual awards, his ability to lead a team to the promised land has been shrouded in doubt.

In only his third full season as the Green Bay Packers leader under center, Rodgers led the Packers to three consecutive victories outside the confines of the Frozen Tundra. In doing so, he found himself in his first Super Bowl. While it wasn’t the prettiest game, Rodgers got the job done, earning his lone Lombardi.

Since that magical run, however, Rodgers has come up incredibly short. The multi-time MVP winner has held a postseason record of just 7-9 since then. Additionally, Rodgers has failed to make the Super Bowl the past two seasons, despite lifting the Packers to the number one overall seed in the NFC.

Tom Brady, though, is in possession of seven Super Bowl titles, winning one as recently as 2020.

Throughout their overlapping careers, Rodgers has always been pegged as the more talented thrower of the football. Nonetheless, his precision passing has done little to nothing in his championship chase for over a decade now.

Too much defensive attention

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The allure of playing the final few seasons of his career with Aaron Rodgers was likely enticing for Julio Jones. Be that as may, with Davante Adams recently leaving town, the pressure to deliver gaudy numbers on a weekly basis would be too much for Jones to bear at this stage in his career.

Over the past two seasons, Adams was essentially a solo act as he was Green Bay's only 1000-yard receiver during that stretch.

Unwilling to carry the load alone, Adams left town in favor of the Las Vegas Raiders. At the ripe age of 33 and coming off back-to-back injury-riddled seasons, Jones can become a reliable and dependable cog on an already stacked offensive roster in Tampa Bay.

Even if Jones committed to Green Bay, they would appear to have one of the more anemic offensive units in the entire NFL.

Tom Brady has shown more commitment

Tom Brady at Super Bowl LV

Neither Tom Brady nor Aaron Rodgers has much time left in the NFL. While it’s a cold and harsh reality for their undying fanbase, Brady appears to have a longer road ahead of him.

Putting aside Brady’s transient retirement this past offseason, he has shown a desire and thirst to win more Super Bowls before officially hanging up his cleats for good.

Simply put, Brady is as locked in as ever. Rodgers, on the other hand, has shown a wide variety of other interests, including an attempt to step into a permanent role as the host of Jeopardy.

Rodgers' focus and how much he has left to give played a major factor in the decision of Davante Adams. The incredibly talented receiver recently revealed that the question marks surrounding Rodgers' future played a significant role in him bolting town for the Las Vegas Raiders.

