Why Justin Tucker is still the NFL's best kicker

Justin Tucker is the gift that keeps giving. The kicker is still largely regarded as the best in the business. He heads into his 12th NFL season in September, and there are no signs of him calling it quits. Tucker is contracted until 2028, and even if the Baltimore Ravens let him go for some reason, any NFL team would be happy to have him.

Tucker actually had an off-year kicking field goal in 2022, he had a 86.0% field goal percentage, and 94.6% was his career-high percentage in 2021.

This next stat will blow your mind. Tucker has kicked 418 PATs and has converted 413 out of 418. He has been 100% on PATs in seven of his 11 NFL seasons.

Tucker has never had a season where he has drilled a field goal that was less than 51 yards. His 66-yard game-winner against the Lions was the longest field goal in NFL history. Tucker has 18 successful kicks in the final minute of games and has accumulated the most total points of any NFL kicker ever in their first 10 seasons (1,360).

Justin Tucker is only 33 years old, which is virtually a toddler for NFL kickers. Tucker could easily have another 10-15 years in him if he can keep up his current standards. If Tucker is not already the NFL's best-ever kicker, he should be in a few years time.

Justin Tucker and Ravens optimistic for 2023

Lamar Jackson

Everything hinged on if the Baltimore Ravens could negotiate a contract with Lamar Jackson. The team and Lamar reached an agreement on draft night, and Ravens fans' uneasiness was finally resolved.

Injuries to Jackson in 2021 meant the team missed out of the playoffs. Lamar also got injured in 2022, but the Ravens made the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson has a .700 career winning percentage, more than good enough for playoff football. He is 45-16 as a starter. The 2019 MVP had one of the greatest NFL regular seasons of all time, but the Ravens fell flat in the playoffs. The Ravens have to exorcise the playoff demons to win the Super Bowl again.