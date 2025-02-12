Why was Kadarius Toney arrested? Explaining accusations against Chiefs WR

Two-time Super Bowl champion Kadarius Toney faces serious criminal charges following his arrest in Douglas County, Georgia. TMZ Sports revealed that the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was taken into custody on Feb. 6.

Law enforcement documents detail a violent incident at a Georgia residence on Jan. 14. The 26-year-old stands accused of strangling a woman during a dispute. Police issued arrest warrants the following day. The police report described a disturbing scene where Toney allegedly:

"Put his hand around a woman's throat during a dispute ... and squeezing with enough force to cause her to be unable to breath."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Medical examination revealed physical evidence, including red marks on the victim's neck and petechial hemorrhaging in her eyes.

Authorities charged Kadarius Toney with aggravated assault by strangulation and obstruction of emergency calls. The second charge stems from allegations that he took the victim's phone to prevent her from dialing 911. The Douglas County facility set bond at $25,000 for each count.

Kadarius Toney's Super Bowl troll

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Kadarius Toney's NFL journey shows ups and downs. The New York Giants selected him in the first round of the 2021 draft following his standout senior year at Florida, where he tallied 70 catches for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A mid-season trade in 2022 sent him to Kansas City, where he contributed to two Super Bowl victories. His defining moment came in Super Bowl LVII with a crucial punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles.

His career statistics include 82 catches for 760 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, he added 22 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown. In postseason play, he recorded seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown during the 2022 championship run.

Toney's final NFL appearance came with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. His brief three-game stint ended after a Dec. 8 game against Pittsburgh, where he muffed a punt and received a taunting penalty.

Days before his arrest, Toney drew attention on social media during Super Bowl LIX. As the Chiefs struggled against Philadelphia, trailing 24-0 at halftime, he posted an Instagram story featuring Batman's signal in the sky. The post, appearing to mock his former team's difficulties, circulated widely on social media platforms.

TMZ Sports reports they have contacted Kadarius Toney for comment but received no response.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.