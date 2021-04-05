Why Kansas City Chiefs fans shouldn't panic about Patrick Mahomes being in a walking boot

The Kansas City Chiefs fan base had a minor panic attack on Sunday while scrolling through Instagram as they saw a post of Patrick Mahomes in a walking boot. Mahomes was celebrating Easter Sunday with his family and in a picture with his fiance and their newborn child. Patrick Mahomes' footwear drew the most attention.

The franchise quarterback was seen wearing a black walking boot. The Chiefs fan base immediately panicked and started to speculate about why their quarterback was wearing the boot. So why is Patrick Mahomes wearing a walking boot in his Easter Sunday picture with his family?

Why is Patrick Mahomes wearing the walking boot?

Chiefs' fan base are worried

An NFL season is long and punishing. Patrick Mahomes learned that during the 2021 NFL playoffs. Mahomes suffered a severe case of turf toe and it troubled him throughout the AFC playoffs and the Super Bowl.

During Super Bowl LV, Mahomes was running for his life the majority of the game attempting to escape the Buccaneers' pass rush. Mahomes wasn't going to sit out the biggest game of the season because of his turf toe injury. He played two playoff games with an injured toe.

It was announced that Patrick Mahomes would need surgery to repair his injured toe during the off-season. Patrick Mahomes' turf toe was a grade 3 and required surgery. Mahomes had surgery on his injured toe on February 10, 2021.

After having surgery to repair a turf toe, it can take eight weeks before an athlete can put full weight on the foot. Patrick Mahomes is entering his final week of wearing a walking boot. He will be able to put full weight onto his injured toe as of Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes announces that everything is fine with his foot

Super Bowl LV

Former Indianapolis Colts Pat McAfee tweeted Patrick Mahomes wishing him a Happy Easter and asked about his foot/ankle. Mahomes replied to the tweet with "Lolol yeah all good" with a thumbs up emoji. With Patrick Mahomes announcing that everything was good, the Kansas City Chiefs' fan base will sleep a little easier tonight.

Happy Easter @PatrickMahomes.. I hope you and your beautiful family have a fantastic day.



Also... Your foot/ankle alright? pic.twitter.com/0pO3WNj0Gz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

Lolol yeah all good 👍 https://t.co/cOq4APKWHY — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

The road to recovery isn't over for Mahomes and he will still need to rehab. We all hope that Patrick Mahomes can make a full recovery without any setbacks. For now, the Chiefs fan base will be able to take a deep breath because their quarterback is right on schedule in his recovery process.