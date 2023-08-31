Why the Kansas City Chiefs must re-sign Chris Jones

Chris Jones was the man who ended the last play the Bengals offense had last season. He brought down Joe Burrow, and the Chiefs would get the ball back and kick the game-winner for a 23-20 victory in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs drafted Mahomes in the first round in 2016, and they have been to three Super Bowls and won two of them.

Jones finally found his footing in 2018 after two tame seasons. His 15.5 sacks that year put offenses on notice about the Chiefs' No. 95. Jones has made the Pro Bowl every year since 2018, despite missing a good portion of games due to injury.

Jones got 15.5 sacks last season. Steve Spagnuolo demands pressure as part of his defensive gameplan and Jones is the main cog in the wheel.

With Frank Clark not coming back for 2023, the Chiefs are set for a different experience on defense.

Chris Jones has said he will miss the first eight games due to the contract situation, but the Chiefs need him to make an early plunge for the first seed. The Kansas City defense is nowhere near as intimidating without No. 95. Obviously, Patrick Mahomes is on a big contract, but the Chiefs have virtually no choice but to free up money and re-sign Jones.

Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes in pole position for ring three

Las Vegas has listed the Chiefs as the No. 1 contender for the coming Super Bowl. The Chiefs are likely going to be the bookie's favorite as long as Mahomes is under center No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots almost 20 years ago.

But have any other teams been in as good a position to repeat since the Patriots did it? Mahomes has shown that he can still be equally good without an elite receiver like Tyreek Hill and having a thin receiving room. Andy Reid and Spagnuolo have shown time and time again that they can use their brains when it matters most and lead the Chiefs to the pinnacle.

