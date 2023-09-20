Why did the Kansas City Chiefs release Kareem Hunt? Details of RB’s controversial exit from franchise explored

After a video surfaced in early 2018 showing Kareem Hunt assaulting and hitting a lady in a dispute at a Cleveland hotel, the Kansas City Chiefs cut him. Kareem Hunt accepted full responsibility for his actions, claiming the club was justified in doing so.

Before his contentious departure from the franchise, Hunt was an emerging superstar in Kansas City. He was initially let off after fabricating a story to the team about pushing a woman at a Cleveland hotel. He was ultimately dismissed after clips from the event were released to the public.

Prior to his release, Hunt was on track to have another outstanding season in 2018, having led the league in carries as a newcomer with the Chiefs in 2017.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kareem Hunt acknowledged lying to the Kansas City Chiefs in a conversation with ESPN in December 2018 regarding the event.

"Sincerely, I just want to apologize to everyone for what I did," stated Hunt.

"I've had a difficult time. That video has made me feel so humiliated. The video demonstrates that I was mistaken. That kind of person is not me. Really, I'm just disappointed in myself and ashamed for my family. I'm truly making an effort to apply everything I've learned from this and do everything in my power to improve as a guy."

Expand Tweet

Why was Kareem Hunt suspended by the NFL?

Kareem Hunt and Abigail Ottinger got into a fight in a Cleveland hotel in February 2018. Ottinger reported Hunt pushing and shoving her to authorities at the time of the incident, but no allegations were made and there was no video, so the National Football League took no action.

TMZ released a film in November of the same year. In the video, Hunt can be seen pushing and hitting a woman. The Cleveland Police Department claimed that it had not seen the video before TMZ released it, as it doesn't match up for such things on misdemeanor crimes.

Expand Tweet

The NFL then said that although it had spoken with individuals engaged in the event, it had not spoken with Hunt directly after the occurrence.

Early in December 2018, the NFL stated that it "continues to pursue a complete understanding of the facts."

Hunt was also under scrutiny for a June occurrence in which, following a heated argument, he reportedly hit a guy in the face. According to a third police allegation from January of that same year, another guy was attacked by the then Chiefs' RB and other team members.

Just a few weeks after signing with the Cleveland Browns, in March 2019, the NFL suspended Kareem Hunt for eight games.