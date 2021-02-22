Why is Kellen Winslow II in prison and for how Long?

Kellen Winslow II is the son of NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow and was a tight end in the NFL between 2004 and 2013. Winslow also attempted to come back to the NFL in 2017 and 2018 but was unsuccessful in doing so. Winslow II was a Pro Bowler and was an All-American at the University of Miami before being drafted in the sixth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Winslow II was a very talented player but was plagued by troubles off of the field for the duration of his career. He was a controversial and fiery player in college and that personality continued throughout his pro career. While Winslow II was undoubtedly an asset to an offense, his criminal behavior made him a liability. Kellen Winslow II is in the news again for his most recent criminal behavior, namely sexual assault charges that he entered a guilty plea for in court recently.

#KellenWinslowII appeared confused about plea (he did that last time as well), the judge took a break so Winslow, who is appearing remotely via jail, could talk on phone with atty. Now back on the record and he agrees. Judge sets sentencing date for March 3rd. @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/sgcvzEPgS8 — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) February 19, 2021

What did Kellen Winslow II do and how long is his prison sentence?

Winslow II has a long criminal history but his most recent transgressions are his most heinous. Winslow II raped a homeless woman in May 2018 before exposing himself to a neighbor later that month, and in 2019, Winslow admitted to raping a girl at a party in 2003. Winslow also pled guilty to assault with the intent to rape, based on an incident where he attempted to sexually assault a hitchhiker.

That charge is the most serious of all of the charges Kellen Winslow II was facing, as it constitutes what is known as a violent sex offense under California law. Winslow will serve 14 years in a California prison as a result of his plea agreement.

Kellen Winslow II, former Browns star, to spend 14 years behind bars following new plea deal in rape case https://t.co/Xur2c0HhPZ — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 20, 2021

Aside from the victim of Winslow's 2003 rape, the other victims are all women aged 50 or older. Kellen Winslow II's heinous acts completely tarnish what was left of his already diminished legacy, and although his father remains a prominent figure in NFL history, the League is sure to forget Winslow II unceremoniously as a result of his deviant behavior.