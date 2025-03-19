Why is Kirk Cousins featuring again on Netflix's Quarterback series? Exploring reasons for Falcons QB's second stint

Kirk Cousins' 2024 season was another sub-optimal result for the quarterback. After running out of road with the Minnesota Vikings, Cousins was tasked with proving the franchise wrong for moving on.

However, in his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, the quarterback hit a new low. Despite logging the franchise record for passing yards in a game, the quarterback was benched weeks later for Michael Penix Jr.

That said, he now has another shot at the spotlight, albeit a much different one. Netflix dropped a new trailer on social media on Wednesday for Season 2 of "Quarterback." Jared Goff, Joe Burrow, and yes, the backup Kirk Cousins will star in the series that will debut in July.

The debut might have worked better on April Fools Day (just under two weeks away) as the first half of the trailer claimed the series would be termed "Mascots" instead. However, instead of "Mascots," Netflix will be turning to Kirk Cousins, Burrow, and Goff.

Why Kirk Cousins is getting a spotlight on Quarterback season 2

Kirk Cousins at New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Many reasons might have led to the Atlanta Falcons' backup quarterback getting another spotlight on the docuseries. The first is production constraints. Putting together the show is a one-shot ordeal. The director and camera crews have no idea what will happen in the next season when signing up the players the previous summer.

Last summer, Kirk Cousins was an interesting candidate as the top free-agent quarterback with some level of potential with the Atlanta Falcons. As such, the docuseries was all-in no matter what happened for better or worse.

Plus, the series' biggest moment might have been with Cousins due to the revelation that he took one full day off per week during the season.

Other reports at the time claimed the series also was having trouble finding quarterbacks to agree to be in the docuseries. According to comments made by Kelly Stafford on her podcast "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford" via Turf Show Times, Matthew Stafford was offered to be in the docuseries and he declined.

Joe Burrow's comments in the trailer also appeared to be a nod to these reports.

"Did you really think Quarterback was going anywhere?" Burrow said.

After struggling to find quarterbacks, the series appeared to pivot into covering wide receivers for the 2023 season. Now, with the 2024 season over, it has been revealed that they were able to find three notable quarterbacks heading into the season who were willing to participate.

