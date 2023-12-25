Why is Kirk Cousins not playing? Reason for Vikings QB’s absence explained

On Oct. 29, during a game against the Green Bay Packers, starting quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings suffered an Achilles tendon tear. He underwent surgery a few days later, and it was determined that he would miss the remainder of the season.

The Vikings' record versus the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions since Cousins' injury is 3-4.

After Jaren Hall, a rookie, sustained a concussion against the Falcons on Nov. 5, the Vikings decided to go with Joshua Dobbs, who had joined the team via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, to replace Cousins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In his first two games, Dobbs led the club to two victories. Two losses, though, came after that. Prior to recording four interceptions against the Bears, the quarterback had one against the Broncos. Head coach Kevin O'Connell started Nick Mullens as the quarterback as a result of that series of poor performances.

According to Kirk Cousins, he's doing everything he can to support the squad during his recuperation. Head coach O'Connell said the QB has already made it a point to attend the team's quarterback meetings, which is a welcome input.

Expand Tweet

Will Kirk Cousins play for the Minnesota Vikings again?

Due to an Achilles tendon injury, Kirk Cousins will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The quarterback was performing at a high level prior to that injury.

After the 2023 season, Cousins will become a free agent, which has sparked speculation that he might not play for the Vikings again.

Kevin O'Connell, the head coach of the Vikings, has stated that Cousins' options to return to Minnesota are still open. The 35-year-old isn't considering where he'll play football next season, though, at this time.

Expand Tweet

"Those discussions will take place; the timing is simply not right now. This season, there is a lot on which to concentrate. The focus should be on the lads since they are playing so brilliantly there. I'll be focusing on that," the quarterback declared.

During his time with the Washington Redskins, Cousins expressed his desire to play quarterback for just one team. He expressed his desire to be recognized for his time with the Vikings as a two-team quarterback after things didn't work out in Washington. Even though Cousins wants to stay with the Vikings, he recognizes that the NFL is a business and that everyone acts in their own best interests.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.