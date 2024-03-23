Why did L'Jarius Sneed leave the Chiefs? Possible reasons for 2x Super Bowl champion's exit explored

The Tennessee Titans are getting L'Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs in return for a 2025 third-round and 2024 seventh-round selections.

This latest development occurred after the Chiefs first gave Sneed the franchise tag following their second straight Super Bowl victory in February. According to ESPN, the Chiefs told the former fourth-round selection that they were willing to deploy the franchise tag and might trade him away if a long-term agreement could not be struck.

It's also believed that Sneed asked for a trade after becoming displeased with the Chiefs' attempts to extend his deal. It's been publicly known that the player desires to be one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks.

Sneed is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the game despite never making it to the Pro Bowl or All-Pro team while playing for the Chiefs. Until the Buffalo Bills game in the divisional round of the playoffs, he didn't give away a touchdown pass last season. Sneed feels that, at 27, he is at the top of his game and ought to be compensated accordingly.

L'Jarius Sneed's contract details with the Tennessee Titans

L'Jarius Sneed would have made $19.8 million with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 if he had played under the franchise tag. Following the trade, he will now reportedly ink a four-year, $76 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Sneed had previously made it known that he wanted to be among the best-paid cornerbacks in NFL history with his extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His $19 million average yearly compensation at Tennessee would place him third among cornerbacks, after Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns and Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in 2023, thanks in large part to L'Jarius Sneed's performances. He racked up two interceptions, 78 tackles, 14 passes defended and one fumble recovery in 16 games. He recorded 17 tackles, three pass breakups, and one forced fumble to help Kansas City become the first team in 19 years to capture consecutive championships during the postseason.

The Titans had to tackle their worrying cornerback position after a disappointing 2023 season, and the 27-year-old CB's acquisition is just what the team sought. Sneed has performed well enough to justify his selection in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft, and Tennessee is getting a reliable cornerback in him.

The Titans will still not be a lock to contend for the Super Bowl in 2024 after adding L'Jarius Sneed, but at least now, they can start preparing for the years to come.