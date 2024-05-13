Why LA Rams' UDFA Josh Wallace could be a breakout candidate in 2024 NFL season

Josh Wallace went undrafted out of Michigan and has since signed with the Los Angeles Rams. This was an insanely deep corner class and it might surprise a lot of people to hear there was actually one more selected (36 total) than at wide receiver, which was the topic of discussion alongside the quarterback all draft season.

However, there were a couple who didn’t hear their names called, who I expect to battle for roster spots. Josh Wallace is one of those, as someone who spent the first four years of his collegiate career at UMass before transferring to Michigan for his final season of eligibility. While he didn’t intercept any passes, he did start 11 of 15 contests, with four PBUs, one fumble forced and two recovered.

He’s more so average-sized at 5’11”, 185 pounds, but he plays above that weight class, where he can bother receivers at the line. When he’s playing straight-up press technique, Wallace does well to deny receivers to get to the edges of his frame. When he’s allowed to shade inside, he can ride guys into the sideline and then he can stop his momentum pretty well.

As a zone defender, Josh Wallace showcases impressive recognition for route combinations. He is forceful with his hands to funnel targets toward the safety to his side and generally his awareness of down-and-distance and game situations is excellent.

On the negative side, Wallace lacks great twitch at the break-point to erase that window of separation receivers can create on him, flipping with vertical releases a step early raises concerns about his long speed. This is backed up by running in the high 4.6s at his pro day – and he’s not really a play-maker with the ball in the air, only intercepting three of 32 total passes defensed in his career.

Having said that, Josh Wallace did have an impressive Shrine Bowl week, stacking over top of routes, forcing guys to widen their stem, without allowing guys to detach on him. He at one point came up with an awesome interception in the end-zone during red-zone one-on-ones, walling off his man, getting his eyes back on the quarterback and diving for the ball.

The big case for him is the physical presence he provides out on the perimeter. This guy steps downhill vs. the run with a purpose and is looking to be the one initiating contact with blockers. He then aims low as a tackler and significantly cut down his miss rate this past season against top competition, only missing two of 42 attempts.

How Josh Wallace will fit with the Rams

We don’t fully know what the structure of the Rams D will look like under new coordinator Chris Shula, taking over the principles and largely personnel of the previous iteration under Raheem Morris.

However, there’s a pretty clear differentiation between the bigger, more hands-on boundary corners like Tre’Davious White and Derion Kendrick, and the quicker field-side options such as Darious Williams and Cobie Durant.

White and Williams coming in as free agents, with Williams having familiarity with L.A. already, are slated to start Week 1, but Josh Wallace could battle Kendrick – who had similar speed concerns, which were even more prevalent on tape – for the backup role on the short side of the field.