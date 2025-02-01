Why is Lamar Jackson not playing in Pro Bowl 2025? Exploring reason behind Ravens QB's decision

The 2025 Pro Bowl Game will take place on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has opted out of this year's Pro Bowl game, joining Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Washington’s Jayden Daniels. All this three quarterbacks had a deep playoff run, and therefore, they are preferring rest than to aggravate existing niggles.

Jackson has often shown little interest in the Pro Bowl games during his career. Since joining the league in 2018, he has been selected four times for the Pro Bowl, however, he only played in it once in 2019.

Jackson and the Ravens were knocked out by the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. A couple of weeks after his last game, the two-time MVP winner chose not to play in this year's Pro Bowl. His struggles with back injury could also be a reason to not participate.

Jackson is among the front-runners to earn MVP once more this season. He led Baltimore to its second straight AFC North title, after a regular season that saw him break records.

With 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions during the regular season, Jackson became the first player in NFL history to achieve more than 4,000 passing yards and 900 rushing yards in a single campaign. He also broke the previous record for the fewest interceptions recorded by a quarterback who completed more than 40 touchdown passes.

Who is Lamar Jackson's replacement for Pro Bowl Games?

Drake Maye, a rookie quarterback for the New England Patriots, will take Lamar Jackson's position at this year's Pro Bowl Games.

Maye had a stellar debut season with New England, passing for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns to 10 interceptions in 12 starts after being selected as the third overall pick in the NFL draft in April 2024.

Although Maye did not begin the season as the starting quarterback for the Patriots, he took over later in the regular season. He showed plenty of signs of why he was highly regarded prior to the 2024 NFL Draft, which has Patriots supporters hopeful for the future.

