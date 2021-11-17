Why was Le'Veon Bell released?

The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday, as announced by Bell himself on Twitter.

Bell played for the Ravens in five games, amassing 83 yards through 31 carries. He scored two touchdowns over that span, one against the Los Angeles Chargers and one against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 29-year old back will be subject to waivers and should become a free agent on Wednesday.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven this hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, i’ve enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be 🖤💜 I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called an Raven https://t.co/428poGYsNO

Why was Le'Veon Bell cut by the Ravens?

Although Le'Veon Bell's name always demands attention, it was clear from the start this was a marriage that was not going to work.

Baltimore signed Bell out of panic when most of their running backs suffered serious injuries during the preseason period. He was promoted to the active roster in October after being active for games against the Broncos and the Chargers.

However, he never managed to become an important piece of the Ravens' offense.

Bell is already 29 years old and his explosion and change of direction, both qualities that made him an elite NFL running back, are already gone. The Ravens employ a north-south offensive running style, and the veteran doesn't fit that mold.

With Devonta Freeman's ascension and Latavius Murray close to returning from injury, plus their defense becoming a weak link for the team, the Ravens decided to find a better use for Bell's roster spot. Once he clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any team.

Le'Veon Bell's career

Bell was an NFL superstar in his first years in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His unique running style, where he could change directions and explode through a gap quickly, instantly made him unique as one of the best running backs in the league.

However, Bell's career went south in 2018, when he decided to hold out of the season after not getting the contract extension he wanted from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He became a free agent and signed a big contract with the New York Jets, but he never saw eye to eye with head coach Adam Gase and was released in the middle of the 2020 season.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN The Ravens have released Le'Veon Bell, per source. Bell alluded to this on his social media. Bell played in five games for Baltimore with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Ravens have released Le'Veon Bell, per source. Bell alluded to this on his social media. Bell played in five games for Baltimore with 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bell also had a short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he reached Super Bowl LV but lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and failed to get his Super Bowl ring.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's difficult to see any team having any interest in signing him after a disappointing 2021 season with the Ravens but you never know. Bell's career is close to the end.

Edited by LeRon Haire