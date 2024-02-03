Why did Leslie Frazier not coach in 2023? Seahawks assistant HC's absence explored

The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly appointed Leslie Frazier as their assistant head coach. The long-term coach has been a coach in the NFL since 1999 and will be tasked with bringing a Super Bowl-winning mentality to Seattle.

Leslie Frazier did not coach in the 2023 NFL season. This article will examine the reasons for his brief hiatus and why he's better now. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why Leslie Frazier did not coach in 2023

According to CBS Sports, Leslie Frazier decided not to be on the sidelines in 2023 because he wanted to recharge his batteries. Frazier has been a coach nonstop since 1988 and, as a result, hasn't been able to spend uninterrupted time with his family.

Hence, after the Buffalo Bills were eliminated from Super Bowl contention in 2022, the two-time Super Bowl champion briefly stepped away. Frazier has since returned, and he'll join the Seattle Seahawks as an assistant coach for the 2024 NFL season and potentially beyond.

Expand Tweet

Leslie Frazier's NFL head coaching record

The Minnesota Vikings appointed Frazier as their defensive coordinator in February 2007. Frazier became the defensive coordinator under head coach Brad Childress and was charged with replacing the then recently departed Mike Tomlin.

However, Brad Childress didn't have the best results as head coach in Minnesota and was relieved of the duties in November 2010. Upon the firing of Childress, Frazier was named the interim Vikings head coach for the rest of the 2010 season.

Frazier ended the season with a 3-3 record, which was enough for the Vikings ownership to offer him the full-time gig. Frazier accepted and thus became a full-time NFL head coach.

Frazier's tenure as Minnesota Vikings head coach was a mixed bag. His first full season ended with him amassing a 3-13 record, his second with a 10-6 record, and his third with a 5-10-1 record. The Vikings fired Frazier at the end of his third season, and he hasn't served as a head coach ever since.

Instead, the former Chicago Bears player has stuck to the league's defensive coordinator and assistant coach roles. Frazier has succeeded in every franchise he has been a part of following the Vikings experience, and he still dreams of being an NFL head coach again if the opportunity presents itself.