Why do the Lions have WCF on their jerseys? All details explored

The Detroit Lions, like most NFL teams, can sometimes have different patches on their uniforms. We have seen Walter Payton Man of the Year winners have the patch on their jerseys, and now we have noticed something on Detroit's uniforms.

There are a host of patches and stickers that NFL teams put on their jerseys, and the Lions have added one that has gotten the interest of fans. Looking at the Lions' jerseys, we can see the letters WCF on the sleeves.

But what does that mean? Is there something special behind it? Well, as it turns out, yes, there is, as the Lions have paid tribute to their previous owner, William Clay Ford Sr. (hence the WCF). In 1963, Ford Sr. bought Detroit for $4.5 million, buying out other stakeholders to be the sole person at the wheel of the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clay Ford Sr. was the team's owner for over 40 years from 1963 to 2014 before his death, per sportingnews.com. The team is now owned by his daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp.

Expand Tweet

It is a nice touch by the organization to recognize their owner, and we imagine that his daughter will love the fact that her father is being honored every time Detroit walks onto the field.

Lions improving under Dan Campbell

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay v Detroit

The 2023 season is Campbell's third as head coach of Detroit and each season, there has been improvement from his team.

In 2021, Detroit had a record of 3-13-1, as the team was getting used to Campbell's way of coaching. The following season, the changes were noticeable as Detroit had a record of 9-8, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. The team was in the playoff hunt right up until the final game of the regular season, but things didn't fall their way as the Seattle Seahawks got the last playoff spot.

This season, Detroit claimed the NFC North with a 12-5 record and won a playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams, 24-23.

Detroit is on an upward trajectory under Campbell, and the team is no longer the easy beats of the NFC, as Jared Goff and Co. have proven to be a tough team to stop.