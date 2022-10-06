Why the Los Angeles Rams are struggling early in the season

Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams have had a disappointing start to the new season. Rams head coach Sean McVay is known around NFL circles as an offensive guru. However, his offense has been largely stale and ineffective this year. The men from Angel City rank 29th in points per game (17.5), 28th in total yards per game (294.0), and 30th in rush yards per game (68.5).

McVay's Rams offense normally makes use of a punishing short-run game to set up play-action passes to specialized slot receivers. In the early days of McVay's Rams tenure, former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Todd Gurley functioned as the complete offensive fullback. He excelled not only at running the ball but catching it out of the backfield as well. This was boosted by a great offensive line protecting game manager Jared Goff. It was play-action fakes to Gurley ending with deep crossing route passes to Robert Woods or Cooper Kupp.

However, the Los Angeles Rams offense is a shell of its former self. The first problem is the ineffective running game. Starting RB Cam Akers has sadly been ineffective since his return from injury. Additionally, backup running back Darrell Henderson is an average chain mover who provides nothing special.

Scott Barrett @ScottBarrettDFB % of Carries to Gain Fewer Than 1 Yard



1. James Robinson (32.2%)

2. Cam Akers (31.6%)

3. Austin Ekeler (31.1%)

...

1. James Robinson (32.2%)
2. Cam Akers (31.6%)
3. Austin Ekeler (31.1%)
...
Last / 49. Darrell Henderson (5.9%)

The offensive line is dealing with the retirement of star left tackle Andrew Whitworth and the loss of starter Austin Corbett. The cohesiveness of the O-line during their Super Bowl run has been lost and it's putting quarterback Matthew Stafford in uncomfortable passing situations.

For pass catchers, reliable possession receiver Robert Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans this past offseason. Meanwhile, big-name free agent signing Allen Robinson is yet to mesh into the offense. The passing game often seems too Cooper Kupp-centric, with only tight end Tyler Higbee taking attention off the Triple Crown champ.

The current state of the Rams roster leaves the offense slow due to a lack of enough playmakers.

The Los Angeles Rams' quality defensive depth woes

"F*** them picks” is the phrase Rams general manager Les Snead wore on his T-shirt during the Rams' Super Bowl parade in February.

The Rams achieved their goal of winning a Super Bowl, but it seems to have come at a great cost to the defense. The Rams traded much of their valuable early-round draft capital for pieces that are not even on the roster anymore. For the few picks the Los Angeles Rams did use early in the draft, they drafted offensive pieces for their coach:

2022 - No Picks In Top 100

2021 - #57 WR Tutu Atwell

2020 - #52 RB Cam Akers, #57 WR Van Jefferson

2019 - #61 S Taylor Rapp

2018 - No Picks In First Two Rounds

The Rams have depended on later-round draft steals, defenders they traded for and free agent signings on defense over the past few years. The success of winning a Super Bowl was succeeded by many key pieces leaving the defense, often leaving them exposed this season.

Final Thoughts

The Rams lack playmakers on both sides of the ball. The few they do have in Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald are over-relied upon. Coach McVay has been unable to bring the spark to the offense through his run-game schemes four weeks into the season. The situation looks bleak, and Les Snead should seriously consider trading for key pieces before the deadline in Week 9.

