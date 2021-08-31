Why is Malcolm Butler mulling retirement? Former Super Bowl hero has been absent from Cardinals facility

Malcolm Butler is known for his massive goal-line interception against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX. Butler hasn't been present at the Cardinals facility because of a personal situation. That personal situation has the former Super Bowl champion mulling retirement.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo broke the news about the Cardinals cornerback Monday night.

"He is going through a personal situation right now. And part of that situation led him to be away from the facility within the last week for a period of time. He is still trying to work his way through that. Retirement or stepping away from the game is on the table for Malcolm Butler."

The Cardinals haven't responded to the recent rumors about Butlers' possible retirement. Arizona still has the former Titans and Patriots corner as their starter for the upcoming season. Butler was brought in to replace former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson after he signed with the Vikings.

Will Malcolm Butler retire after seven seasons in the NFL?

Former Tennessee Titans CB Malcolm Butler may have played his last NFL game.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson posted on her Twitter account that a source found out about Butler's situation a couple of days ago. That same source stated, "we don't have a clue why" Malcolm Butler hasn't reported to the team's facility. Anderson asked the source what the plan was going forward, they replied with "keep going."

As it sits right now, Malcolm Butler's agent hasn't accepted calls about his current situation. The Arizona Cardinals are also still trying to figure out what's going on before commenting.

Butler and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million fully guaranteed in March. Arizona had big plans for Butler this season, but those plans may be on hold. Unfortunately, the Cardinals may not see Butler play a single game if his situation does not improve.

Malcolm Butler has won two Super Bowls and made it to one Pro Bowl throughout his seven years in the NFL. He spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Butler's coming off 100 tackles, four interceptions, and 14 pass deflections for the Titans in 2020. As the season approaches, it'll be interesting to see how this situation pans out and what the Cardinals do during the process.

If the seven-year veteran calls it a career, the Arizona Cardinals will need to find a replacement quickly.

