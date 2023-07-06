Why did Malcolm Smith win Super Bowl MVP? Revisiting story behind 2014 Lombardi

It's quite uncommon for a defensive player to be awarded the Super Bowl MVP title. But Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, who played outstandingly in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in 2014, did just that.

The Seattle Seahawks easily defeated the Denver Broncos, finishing 43-8. Russell Wilson, the team's starting quarterback, performed admirably. Wilson completed 18 of 25 throws for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Since Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Dexter Jackson won the honor in Super Bowl XXXVII, Smith became the first defensive player to repeat that feat.

Smith was questioned by Michael Strahan if he knew it would be his chance during the post-game program on Fox.

"No way," Smith answered, "but it felt good. I woke up jumping and hopping. For us, it worked out beautifully."

Smith is a good defender. However, this award was bagged by being in the right spot at the right time for a crucial sack and a pick-six.

Smith made the second interception of the game. But it was considered the most significant as it gained 69 yards and a touchdown, giving the Seahawks a 22-0 cushion and effectively declaring the game a lopsided contest. Smith recorded nine total tackles during the game, including five solo stops and two passes defended.

Another fumble by Demaryius Thomas that Smith recovered resulted in a touchdown for the Seahawks. He joined Ray Lewis and Chuck Howley as the third linebacker in the NFL to earn the Super Bowl MVP honor.

Where did Malcolm Smith play college football?

Malcolm Smith enrolled at USC to play collegiate football for the Trojans. In the seventh round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks selected him as the 242nd pick overall. Smith, the 30th linebacker to be selected in 2011, was reunited with Pete Carroll, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. Smith's USC head coach from 2007 to 2009 was Carroll.

Malcolm Smith has played for the Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks since he departed the Seahawks in 2015.

