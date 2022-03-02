Why are so many HCs skipping the NFL combine?

NFL head coaches, executives, and top draft prospects will all gather in Indianapolis this week for the league's annual scouting combine. It is time for the prospects to boost their draft stock and for teams to see who fits within their organization.

But not everyone is in attendance this year. In fact, a few notable head coaches decided against going at all.

Peter Schrager @PSchrags Like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, Robert Saleh won’t be attending the Combine this week in Indianapolis. Joe Douglas and the scouting staff will be. @gmfb Like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, Robert Saleh won’t be attending the Combine this week in Indianapolis. Joe Douglas and the scouting staff will be. @gmfb

Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and Robert Saleh are three head coaches in particular staying home this year. The NFL Combine is a chance for these coaches to evaluate talent up close and personal to see if a player is a potential fit for their team.

But there are a few legitimate reasons that coaches may opt to skip the NFL Combine and focus on other aspects of the team.

Why would a head coach skip the NFL Combine?

McVay is the most unique example this year after his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. They built their current roster by trading away draft picks whenever possible, in favor of proven talent.

That organizational approach means the team is not currently looking to exclusively build through the draft.

McVay and his staff can stay home and identify a few veteran free agents who can come in and help the team. In this case, there is no need for the entire staff to be present at the NFL Combine.

Shanahan had the San Franciscco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game against McVay's Rams. His team's biggest question at the moment is what will happen at the quarterback position.

Jimmy Garoppolo is on the roster, but the team drafted Trey Lance with the third overall pick in last year's draft.

Shanahan is known as a quarterback guru and expects to develop Lance this offseason. He can also focus on identifying free agents, leaving other work up to the front office scouts at the combine.

Group is deep in film study on free agent & draft class. Much more value there for them. Can confirm Robert Saleh & most members of #Jets coaching staff are not in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, as @PSchrags said.Group is deep in film study on free agent & draft class. Much more value there for them. Can confirm Robert Saleh & most members of #Jets coaching staff are not in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, as @PSchrags said. Group is deep in film study on free agent & draft class. Much more value there for them.

Robert Saleh and the New York Jets have a ton of cap room and also have a quarterback in place. The most important order of business is to add a few talented veterans to the roster in order to change the culture and find any success in 2022.

The Jets have been trying to build through the draft for years and have not been to the postseason in over a decade. So while their picks will still be used, a defensive expert like Saleh can search for free agents the team can target who can come in right away and start.

Fans must also remember that teams have scouting departments watching college prospects every day of the year.

The head coach does get a say, but unless a franchise quarterback is being selected, much of the work at the NFL Combine can be left up to the scouts and the GM.

