Why is Marquise Brown called Hollywood Brown? All about ex-Cardinals star's nickname as WR agrees to Chiefs deal

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. One of the best wide receivers available in free agency, Brown agrees to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with the reigning Super Bowl winners.

Marquise Brown, whose hometown is Hollywood, Florida, and who possesses blistering quickness on the field, has earned the moniker "Hollywood" during his time in college at Oklahoma.

Marquise Brown was raised in Hollywood, a Broward County city in South Florida. He went to Hollywood, Florida's Chaminade-Madonna High School, before enrolling in Oklahoma to play college football.

Announcer Gus Johnson gave Brown the moniker "Hollywood” in 2017 while announcing an Oklahoma game. The moniker took on with Oklahoma fans and eventually became well-known among the college football community. Brown gave his consent when he met Gus Johnson in 2017.

Despite growing up going by 'Jet,' the receiver has accepted the Hollywood moniker since then because he is proud of his origins.

Brown made his first tattoo in 2021 with a forearm sleeve that overtly displayed his Florida roots, his nickname "Hollywood," and a homage to his Oklahoma past.

Hollywood Brown was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After spending three years with the Ravens, he requested a move away from Baltimore before the 2022 campaign.

Brown and the Ravens' third-round selection were dealt to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall choice in April 2022, on the opening day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Marquise Brown is expected to be an important member of the Chiefs' offense

Marquise Brown will be receiving passes from Patrick Mahomes in the 2024 campaign. The goal for the two will be to capture the Kansas City Chiefs' third consecutive Super Bowl championship.

Hollywood Brown played 14 games for the Cardinals last season, hauling in 51 catches for 674 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021, he had his best season, breaking personal records with 1,008 yards and 91 receptions.

Even though the Chiefs won two straight Super Bowls, it's obvious that in 2023 their receiving arsenal will be insufficient. The team's poor receiving options regularly cost them pivotal situations throughout the regular season.

The Chiefs needed a player to help spread the field once the free agency window opened, and Hollywood Brown's addition is an answer to their void.

Brown quickly clicked with Kyler Murray in Arizona after establishing himself as Lamar Jackson's go-to receiver in Baltimore. Although he hasn't had many impressive stats, this is mostly due to injuries—both to himself and to his passers.

Mahomes now has the wide receiver improvement the franchise has been looking for since the Super Bowl, thanks to Brown's arrival in Kansas City.