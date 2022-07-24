Why did Steelers' Mason Rudolph and tennis star Genie Bouchard split?

At the start of the year, things were pretty great for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. With longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger set to hang up his boots, 27-year-old Rudolph finally had the chance to stake his claim as the Steelers' starting quarterback.

His dating life was good, too, as he was in a relationship with Canadian tennis star Eugenie "Genie" Bouchard.

However, with the 2022-23 NFL season fast approaching, things might not be as great as they were at the start. The addition of 2017 No. 2 draft pick Mitch Trubisky from the Buffalo Bills means Rudolph will have another battle on his hands.

Nick Farabaugh @FarabaughFB Steelers QB ratings:



Mitch Trubisky: 69 overall

Kenny Pickett: 68 overall

Mason Rudolph: 62 overall

Meanwhile, his relationship with Bouchard also came to an end in March. According to TMZ, the couple decided to split after being together for nearly two years.

The reason for their breakup was never publicly revealed, but according to the publication, the couple decided to end the relationship on an 'amicable' note. Reportedly, they chose to remain friends after the breakup.

News of the NFL star dating Bouchard first broke in September 2020, when Bouchard posted a picture of herself at a fancy restaurant in Pittsburgh with the caption "Pitt Stop."

The quarterback, presumably her dinner date for the night, dropped a like on the photo.

Genie Bouchard at a fancy restaurant in Pittsburgh | Source: TMZ

TMZ reported that the relationship initially began as a romantic fling but quickly turned serious. Multiple reports claimed that the two were 'inseparable.' They made their relationship official on Valentine's Day 2021 via social media.

The 2014 Wimbledon finalist made several appearances at the Steelers' games to support Rudolph. In November 2021, while on vacation in Mexico, Bouchard posted a story on Instagram showing her support for the NFL player, who was set to make his first start of the season after Roethlisberger was ruled out due to COVID-19.

Playing against the Detroit Lions, the 27-year-old signal-caller had a decent outing. He threw for 242 yards, completed one touchdown pass, and recorded an interception. The game ended in a 16-16 draw.

Bouchard showing support for Rudolph | Source: TMZ

Genie Bouchard appears at ESPYs with 'date' after breakup with Mason Rudolph

Genie Bouchard was joined this week by friend and 'date' Zach Zumbusch at the 2022 ESPY Awards.

Zumbusch is a talent and influencer marketing lead at Amazon Studios. He shared a post on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Can we take a moment for my extremely hot plus insanely talented and also the best time ever of a date.”

Bouchard was quick to reply, sharing the post to her feed with the caption:

“Omg I (heart) u can we get married.”

Genie Bouchard's picture with her date at ESPYs 2022 | Source: Instagram

As for Mason Rudolph, the quarterback has not shed light on his dating life since his breakup.

