Why does Matt Patricia carry pencil in his ear? Eagles DC's viral ritual explained

Matt Patricia took over the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive play-calling duties for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season against the Seattle Seahawks. However, his debut in his new role didn't go as planned.

The Eagles suffered a 20-17 defeat to the Seahawks, which was their third consecutive loss. Moreover, Philadelphia's defense was also caught cold when it allowed Seattle a 10-play, 92-yard drive to take the lead with under 30 seconds left.

Although Patricia came under fire from the Eagles faithful at the final whistle, some were curious to learn why he carries a pencil in his ear. Interestingly, the 49-year-old has been following the ritual ever since his college coaching days.

Exploring reason behind Matt Patricia's ritual of placing pencil on his ear

While speaking to the Houston Chronicle in 2017, Matt Patricia explained why he placed a pencil on his ear. The then-New England Patriots defensive coordinator said:

"For me, it's kind of funny. I'm a technology guy, too. We used to draw everything. I'm actually an engineer by trade, a lot of mechanical pencils through college and all that stuff. I just found, through doing those drawings, the good old, basic pencil."

"You can sharpen it really nice and just get that right deal. I just wound up carrying it around all the time. We're always writing stuff, always drawing, always going. It's just one of those things where I'm saying, 'Oh, I have to write that down,' and I know where it is at all times."

Patricia began his NFL coaching career in 2004 as an offensive assistant for the Patriots. He spent 14 years in New England and held roles as an assistant offensive line coach, linebackers coach, and safeties coach before serving as the team's defensive coordinator.

In 2018, Patricia was appointed as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. He held the position for three seasons and racked up a 13-29-1 record with the team.

Patricia returned to the Patriots in 2021 as a senior football advisor. He was also the team's offensive line coach the following year.

In 2023, Patricia was hired as a senior defensive assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles. Heading into Week 15, he was appointed as the team's de facto defensive coordinator.