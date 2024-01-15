Why did Matthew Stafford leave Lions? Reasons for Rams QB's 2021 exit explored

Matthew Stafford is arguably the greatest quarterback in Detroit Lions history. The 2009 first-overall pick spent over a decade with the Lions and broke almost 20 franchise records during his spell in the Motor City. However, the Lions differed from the model of excellence, and Stafford left the franchise via a 2021 trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to reports, Matthew Stafford decided to leave the Detroit Lions, as the Pro Bowler wanted a change of scenery. The Lions were fresh off a bitterly disappointing 2020 season, where they finished the regular season with a 5-11 record. By the end of the season, the Lions had already fired general manager Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia before the season's conclusion.

Matthew Stafford sensed a full-scale rebuild on the horizon, and rather than stay for the Dan Campbell dispensation, the Lions legend requested a trade. The win made the Los Angeles Rams the perfect trade candidate, and the Rams got Stafford in exchange for Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round selection, a 2022 first-round selection, and a 2023 first-round selection.

How did Matthew Stafford perform in Detroit?

Despite the contentious way he left the Lions, Matthew Stafford is a legendary figure in Detroit. The Georgia Bulldogs alum was the Lions starting quarterback for 12 seasons, and he led the franchise to three playoff appearances.

Stafford broke more records during his time with the Lions than any other quarterback in the team's history. His Detroit records include but aren't limited to most career pass completions, most passing completions in a single season, most career pass attempts, most passing attempts in a game, highest completion percentage in a single season, highest career completion percentage, most career passing yards, and so much more.

Lions fans will not be pleased with his departure, but they can't disagree that Stafford is a deserving Detroit Lions All-Time Team member.

How has Matthew Stafford performed since leaving Detroit?

Matthew Stafford joined the Los Angeles Rams before the 2021 NFL season after an off-season departure from the Lions. Stafford was already in his 30s, so he knew the clock was ticking if he wanted to win a Super Bowl trophy in LA.

The Los Angeles Rams had assembled a solid team to help Stafford in his quest for the elusive Super Bowl, and it paid off almost instantly. He led the Rams to the 2022 Super Bowl game, where they snagged a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to win the franchise's second-ever Super Bowl trophy.

Stafford was sensational that season, with the Georgia Bulldogs alum throwing for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 17 games. He was also instrumental in the emergence of Cooper Kupp as an all-star wide receiver.