Why did the New England Patriots lose OTAs? Bill Belichick's latest problem explained

According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots have been docked of two days of organized team activities after violating offseason rules. According to that report, Bill Belichick's side canceled an OTA scheduled for Thursday and another one next week.

The NFL offseason program is currently in its third phase, during which teams can have offenses and defenses face each other in 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, but no contact is permitted.

Six franchises have been served similar punishments to the Patriots in recent seasons. The Dallas Cowboys (2021, 2022), Chicago Bears (2022), San Francisco 49ers (2021), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021), Baltimore Ravens (2018), and the Seattle Seahawks (2016) have all served punishments for violating offseason rules in recent years.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



This explains the team's announcement about Thursday's practice being called off.



BREAKING: The New England #Patriots are losing two days of voluntary organized team activities due to a violation of offseason rules, per @MikeReiss of ESPN.

Why did the Patriots lose two OTA dates?

It is unclear what the New England Patriots did to lose the dates. Reiss' sources said that the team likely violated league rules.

The two sessions removed from the New England Patriots schedule are on Thursday, May 25, and a date sometime next week. It is still being determined whether more punishment is coming from the league.

The New England Patriots schedule for 2023

Here's the side's schedule for the upcoming season as the New England Patriots look to return to the postseason after a sorely disappointing 2022.

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles , CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 10)

, CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 10) Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins , NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 17)

, NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 17) Week 3: at New York Jets , CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 24)

, CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 24) Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys , FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 1)

, FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 1) Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints , CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 8)

, CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 8) Week 6: at Las Vegas Raiders , CBS | 4:05 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 15)

, CBS | 4:05 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 15) Week 7: vs. Buffalo Bills , CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 22)

, CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 22) Week 8: at Miami Dolphins , CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 29)

, CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 29) Week 9: vs. Washington Commanders , FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 5)

, FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 5) Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts (Frankfurt), NFL Network | 9:30 a.m. ET (Sunday, November 12)

(Frankfurt), NFL Network | 9:30 a.m. ET (Sunday, November 12) Week 11: BYE

Week 12: at New York Giants , FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 26)

, FOX | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 26) Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers , CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 3)

, CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 3) Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers , Amazon Prime | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 7)

, Amazon Prime | 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 7) Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs , ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Dec. 18)

, ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Dec. 18) Week 16: at Denver Broncos , NFL Network | 8:15 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 24)

, NFL Network | 8:15 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 24) Week 17: at Buffalo Bills , CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 31)

, CBS | 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 31) Week 18: vs. New York Jets, TBD | TBD (Saturday, Jan. 6 or Sunday, January 7)

