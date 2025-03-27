Why did NFL ban “nose wipe” celebration? Exploring reasons for league's decision  

The NFL sent a report to all 32 teams during the week with rule changes for the upcoming season. One specific change caught the attention of NFL fans: the "nose wipe" celebration, popularized by CeeDee Lamb, will now be considered a "violent gesture" and result in a 15-yard penalty.

The celebration emerged in the NFL across the 2024 season. Dallas Cowboys' star receiver CeeDee Lamb made it popular. However, players like Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon have also done the "nose wipe" in a celebratory mood, specifically after winning 32-12 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the playoffs.

But the "nose wipe" is also considered a popular phrase in rap music, meaning to signal violence against your opponent. Many rappers from the Atlanta scene, such as Young Thug, Gunna and Future have used the expression in their songs.

According to the league's rules report that has been sent out to the teams and players, making the "wipe your nose" gesture would be considered in the same category as celebrations such as a throat slash, simulating firing, brandishing a gun or acts considered to be sexually suggestive or offensive.

CeeDee Lamb promises new celebration after "wipe your nose" NFL controversy

The Cowboys wide receiver reacted to the news on X/Twitter with displeasure. However, he pointed out that he had many other celebrations in mind to showcase next season.

The league's prohibition seemingly did not go down well with the fans either. Trolls came out at full force, referring to how children would be affected by the celebration.

Before the 2017 season, the league was dubbed "No Fun League" by its fans after crashing down hard on celebrations when players made big plays. However, they eventually backed down, and from 2017 onwards, allowed some fun celebrations to return without a 15-yard penalty being assigned to it.

Another player who was known for doing the celebration was Deshaun Watson, born and raised in Gainesville, Georgia, close to Atlanta. In a 2018 interview, he referenced Young Thug as one of the reasons that he started doing the celebration. The Cleveland Browns quarterback is currently recovering from an Achilles injury.

