Why is the NFL called the 'No Fun League'? League's dubious history of fines for celebrations and taunts 

After relaxing enforcement of fines and penalties for touchdown celebrations in 2017, the NFL has once again decided to crack down on taunting in 2021.

The league released its annual rules video last Tuesday, stating:

“The NFL Players Association, coaches and competition committee have all made a strong statement regarding respect among everyone on the field. We saw an increase in actions that clearly are not within the spirit and intent of this rule and not representative of the respect to opponents and others on the field.”

This renewed effort to enforce unsportsmanlike rules this season could once again see the NFL be referred to as the 'No Fun League'.

In the past few seasons, the league has done its best to allow players to express themselves on the gridiron without fining them. This was a direct response to calls from the NFL media and fans who had labeled the league 'No Fun' due to its strict rules.

It looks like we could be going back to the days of NFL players receiving exorbitant fines for celebrating on the field (something NFL fans love to see). On that note, here's a look at some of the most famous fines dished out by the NFL to its players for simply celebrating.

NFL Hall of Fame of costly celebrations

Joe Horn phones home

In 2003, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, (father of Panthers rookie CB Jaycee Horn) celebrated a touchdown by reaching behind the pylon and pulling out, of all things, a cell phone.

Horn was fined $30,000 by the league for his creative celebration. Current Saints star receiver Michael Thomas was fined the same amount in 2018 for replicating Horn’s legendary phone celebration.

Throwback to Joe Horn’s cell phone celebration 🔥😂



pic.twitter.com/Q5ZuSMIZsk — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 5, 2018

Chad Johnson putts for birdie

One of the most heavily fined players in NFL history, former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson once grabbed the touchdown pylon and used it as a putter. This unique celebration cost him $5000.

Chad Johnson reveals he played a part in NFL's looser celebration rules, says Roger Goodell asked him for advice https://t.co/yPWnmpXEWu pic.twitter.com/S0c2ya1yIi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2017

'TO' spikes on the star

Back in 2000 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Terrell Owens ran to the middle of the field onto the Dallas Cowboys' star to celebrate after scoring a touchdown.

The second time 'TO' spiked the ball on the star, that resulted in him being smashed by Cowboys' safety George Teague. Owens was fined $24,000 and slapped a one-week suspension.

An iconic celebration that was sure to ruffle feathers.



Terrell Owens running the ball back to the Cowboys' Star never gets old.



(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/qlo4ycQCWE — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) June 30, 2021

Chad Johnson puts on a poncho

A TD celebration in 2009 had Chad Johnson paying a $30,000 fine. After scoring a TD against the Detroit Lions, Chad Johnson ran to the sideline to put on a poncho and sombrero.

