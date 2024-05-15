Why can't the NFL play on Fridays? Inside league's barriers for scheduling despite Packers-Eagles 2024 Brazil showdown

The 2024 NFL season is shaping to be one of the most hyped in modern history. The storylines are plentiful, with the Kansas City Chiefs aiming for the three-peat, the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles seeking revenge for Super Bowl heartbreak, and the Houston Texans looking like the next dominant force in the AFC Conference.

Before the schedule release, let's consider why the NFL doesn't play on Fridays.

Why can't the NFL play on Fridays?

Do you know that it's illegal for the NFL to have games on Fridays and Saturdays during a given week? That's right. This law has been in place for decades and isn't likely to be amended anytime soon.

According to the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, the NFL may not broadcast a game within 75 miles of a high school football or college football game taking place at the same time.

Hence, because the entire United States of America is within 75 miles of a High School or University, the National Football League is basically prevented from broadcasting on Fridays or Saturdays from the second Friday of September to the second Saturday of December.

Why this law?

The rationale behind this law is to protect attendance at high school and college football games. It's common knowledge that more fans are drawn to NFL games than high school and college football matchups.

Hence, high schools and colleges would lose significant revenue, as fans who could have attended their games would instead catch NFL action.

What can you expect from the Packers-Eagles 2024 Brazil showdown?

The Green Bay Packers versus Philadelphia Eagles game will be the first time the NFL plays a Friday night game on the season's opening weekend since 1970. Hence, we aren't surprised that the NFL gave us a phenomenal matchup to break the duck.

The Green Bay Packers had a great end to last year compared to their Week 1 opponents. The Packers had a shaky start to the season but made a decent postseason run in 2023 after stellar showings from Jordan Love and Co.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the league's best-coached teams and are well-rounded in every facet. They had a rough end to the 2023 season and will be looking to start their 2024 season with a bang.

The Packers-Eagles showdown should be an exciting spectacle. Both teams have Super Bowl expectations, and it all starts in Week 1 in Brazil.