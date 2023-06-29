Why is NFL suspending Cam Robinson? Jaguars OT’s suspension reason revealed 

Cam Robinson will serve a four-game suspension at the start of the 2023 NFL season. According to reports, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive tackle was found guilty of violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug (PED) policy.

The news of Robinson's ban initially broke in April but the actual length of his suspension was not known at the time.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFL officially is suspending Jaguars’ OT Cam Robinson four games for violating the PED policy, per source. NFL officially is suspending Jaguars’ OT Cam Robinson four games for violating the PED policy, per source.

Robinson played in 14 games for Jacksonville during the 2022 campaign and was a key member of the squad before a meniscus injury cut his season short. He was ruled out for the Jaguars' final five games, including the two playoff contests against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following Robinson's suspension, Jacksonville's offensive line might be a concern for head coach Doug Pederson. The team also saw Jawaan Taylor depart to the Chiefs in free agency during the offseason.

However, the Jaguars signed veteran tackle Josh Wells from the free agency market. The 32-year-old could also serve as a potential replacement for Cam Robinson on the team's offensive line until the latter is eligible to return.

Which games will Cam Robinson miss due to suspension in the 2023 NFL season?

Jacksonville Jaguars OT Cam Robinson

Due to his suspension, Cam Robinson will miss the initial four games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL season. The offensive tackle will be unavailable for the games against the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Jaguars' 2023 regular season:

Week 1: at Colts on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 10)

Week 2: vs. Chiefs on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 17)

Week 3: vs. Texans on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Sept. 24)

Week 4: vs. Falcons (Wembley Stadium) on ESPN+ at 9:30 a.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 1)

Week 5: vs. Bills (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) on NFL Network | 9:30 a.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 8)

Week 6: vs. Colts on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 15)

Week 7: at Saints (TNF) on Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, Oct. 19)

Week 8: at Steelers on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Oct. 29)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. 49ers on FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 12)

Week 11: vs. Titans on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 19)

Week 12: at Texans on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Nov. 26)

Week 13: vs. Bengals (MNF) on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, Dec. 3)

Week 14: at Browns on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 10)

Week 15: vs. Ravens (SNF) on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 17)

Week 16: at Buccaneers on CBS at 4:05 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 24)

Week 17: vs. Panthers on CBS at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, Dec. 31)

Week 18: at Titans - TBD

