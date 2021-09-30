Why hasn't an NFL team signed free agent LB Jamie Collins yet?

Jamie Collins was meant to be traded by the Detroit Lions. That was before they couldn't seem to find a trade partner for the fourth-year linebacker.

On Tuesday, the Lions officially released Collins, an odd move considering they will now incur more than $11 million in dead cap space for the move.

Reports indicated that Collins was not getting along well with the new Dan Campbell regime. Collins was once a high-level linebacker, especially coming from the New England Patriots system. There should've been some interest in his services, but why hasn't any team signed Jamie Collins yet?

The Jamie Collins conundrum

Jamie Collins had himself a career year in 2015 when he made the Pro Bowl. He amassed 5.5 sacks and led the league with five forced fumbles.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Lions released ILB Jamie Collins. Lions released ILB Jamie Collins.

Collins seems relatively young to be at the back end of his career. He entered the league in 2012 and is only 31 years old.

The Lions are now the second team to have cut LB in the past five years, pointing to a common thread. The Cleveland Browns cut ties with Collins after offering him a four-year $50 million deal.

The Lions were much of the same when they gave Collins a three-year $30 million deal.

Jamie Collins just might not be at the level he played back in 2015, but there are certainly some teams that could use a veteran linebacker on their roster.

Collins' 101 combined tackles in 2020 were good for the middle of the pack in terms of most playing linebackers. His one sack of the season could have been a glaring issue that led the Lions to cut him.

Potential suitors for Jamie Collins

The Chicago Bears might be the team that could come calling. With Khalil Mack nursing an injury and Joel Iyiegbuniwe ruled out for Sunday's game, Collins could offer some depth.

Both the Bears and Lions play a base 3-4 defense, so the move could make a lot of sense.

Collins might have to be signed to a "prove it" deal before any team considers signing him permanently, especially after signing such a lucrative deal with the Lions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could also find themselves looking towards Collins, considering T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Field Yates @FieldYates Now that he has been released, Jamie Collins can sign with another team immediately.



Collins is making a fully guaranteed $8.8M total from Detroit this year ($5M bonus, $3.8M salary).



Collins can now prioritize fit and familiarity when looking for a new home. Now that he has been released, Jamie Collins can sign with another team immediately.



Collins is making a fully guaranteed $8.8M total from Detroit this year ($5M bonus, $3.8M salary).



Collins can now prioritize fit and familiarity when looking for a new home.

Also Read

Losing T.J. Watt is a massive blow to the ailing Steelers, but Collins could come in and fill a starting role immediately.

There is no telling why he hasn't been signed, though that could be just because Collins was released only a day ago. He doesn't seem like an outright bust, and some teams might be calling on him sooner rather than later.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha