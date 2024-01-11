Why is there no Pat McAfee Show on ESPN today? All you need to know

You've probably noticed that today's Pat McAfee Show has been replaced by ESPN with interviews with Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots. Usually airing on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN's YouTube channel, McAfee's weekday sports chat program runs from noon to three p.m. ET.

Belichick has a press conference on Thursday at noon ET, which will signal the conclusion of an incredible chapter in the Patriots and football history. You won't be able to watch the Pat McAfee Show today for that reason.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN will air SportsCenter in place of the usual program during the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: Despite reporting that Rodgers was done with appearances on the show for the rest of the year, the Jets QB turned up to Friday's program which airs on YouTube.

Belichick is heading out of New England on Thursday, capping an incredible 24-year tenure with the franchise, which produced six Super Bowl victories.

After a season in which the Patriots finished 4-13, their worst under the coach, Belichick and Kraft reportedly met many times this week to discuss their plans for the future.

After fruitful negotiations between the two sides, a mutually agreeable consensus was reached. It was decided that an amicable split between Belichick and the Pats would be in the best interest of both parties.

With 333 wins, including postseason victories, Belichick leaves the Patriots as the second-most successful coach in league history, only surpassed by Don Shula (347). Curly Lambeau, George Halas and Bill Belichick are the only NFL coaches to have won six titles.

Aaron Rodgers' beef with Jimmy Kimmel a major talking point on Pat McAfee's Show

In light of Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks regarding comedian Jimmy Kimmel and convicted sexual felon Jeffrey Epstein, Pat McAfee has announced that the former quarterback for the Green Bay Packers will no longer participate on his ESPN program, The Pat McAfee Show until further notice.

In response to Rodgers' remarks that seemed to suggest that Kimmel might be connected to Epstein, who did in jail after being accused of sex trafficking and conspiracy, Kimmel has threatened to take legal recourse.

Kimmel vehemently rejected Rodgers' claims, insisting that his name be not brought up in that context.

Rodgers has denied making any allegations despite the fact that he hasn't shown remorse for the remarks.

However, McAfee said that the quarterback for the New York Jets will not appear on the show again this season, saying that they want to stay out of the controversy. But McAfee remained silent on whether Rodgers will return later this year.

Four-time NFL MVP winner, Aaron Rodgers, and ABC late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, fell out three years ago over Rodgers' refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Kimmel said that Rodgers misled people by claiming to be "immunized" against the virus.

Rodgers spoke extensively about the Kimmel feud and his contentious views on COVID-19 during his final appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.