Why wasn't Patrick Mahomes tested for concussion vs Dolphins? Exploring NFL's rules and regulations

There's no telling what might occur during a football game played in below-freezing conditions. That was the situation at Geha Field in Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night during the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Wild Card game.

The wild-card game featured a number of rare moments, starting with one of the coldest kickoff temperatures in league history at -4 degrees. In addition to the water turning instantly icy, which is extremely uncommon, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' helmet partially broke after he was hit in the second half.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mahomes chose to run with the ball at one point in the third quarter because he was unable to locate an open receiver. He managed to get approximately 12 yards before Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott hit him extremely close to the goal line. Mahomes lowers his head to make contact with Elliott at the end of the run, shattering his helmet.

The fact that the Chiefs quarterback was still playing with the same broken helmet on the next play confused a lot of people, including Terry McAulay, the NBC rules expert.

The event also sparked some debate among fans, who questioned why Mahomes was not evaluated for a concussion and why no flag was raised for head-on collision.

A player only enters concussion protocol under the NFL Head, Neck, and Spine Committee if he shows or reports symptoms or signs indicative of a concussion or stinger.

Another requirement for a player to enter concussion protocol is if the protocol is initiated by an NFL game official, the team's athletic trainer, the team doctor, the coach, a teammate of the injured player, or a sideline Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC).

It was quite evident to see why Mahomes was not evaluated for a concussion because none of these situations applied to him.

Mahomes did not exhibit any signs of a concussion following his hit. Instead, he carried on with his game as if nothing had happened.

Patrick Mahomes' playoff record

On Saturday night, in one of the coldest games in NFL history, Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory over the Miami Dolphins with a touchdown pass and 262 yards.

Expand Tweet

Mahomes, who is 28 years old, has now won 12 playoff games in 15 games. With that accomplishment, he becomes the eighth-most-winning quarterback in NFL history.