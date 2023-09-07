Why Patrick Mahomes is unbeatable on opening day

Patrick Mahomes is a total freak when it comes to just about any stat in NFL history. Since landing the starting role with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, he has been the league's premier quarterback, winning two Super Bowls. Kansas City has also hosted the AFC championship game at Arrowhead five years running, a feat never done before.

Mahomes and coach Andy Reid tend to start strong and should be strong throughout the season. Mahomes and Reid have made Kansas City the top AFC seed virtually every year. A 64-16 win-to-loss ratio is comfortably the best in that first 80-game sample.

Mahomes has never thrown less than three touchdown passes in the opening game of the season. You won't be shocked to know that Mahomes has won all five of his Week 1 games. A 136.9 passer rating is completely unrivaled, and Mahomes has thrown 18 touchdowns to zero interceptions in the first game.

Even with the injury of Travis Kelce potentially, it's hard to see the Detroit Lions being able to snap the hot streak of Mahomes on Thursday night. Twelve wins is the least amount of wins the Chiefs have since Mahomes took the starting role from Alex Smith.

Detroit seems primed for a great season, maybe its best in several years. However, this is the brick wall that no team on the planet wants to run into to start a new season.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are also unmatched in September

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid always find a way to smash records and reality. They have lost Eric Bieniemy, their previous offensive coordinator, but you have to expect they will be OK without him.

Mahomes has a 13-3 record in September. It took 12 games for Mahomes to even throw an interception in the month of September. His 318 passing yards on average and 49 touchdown passes to four interceptions is just a regular run for him. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team in 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions, and the journey all starts against the Lions.