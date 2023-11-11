Why are the Patriots playing in Germany? NFL overseas games explained

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will face the Indianapolis Colts for a home game in Week 10 of the NFL regular season in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Patriots have experience competing on the foreign scene of the NFL; they have participated in two games in London, England, and another one in Mexico City, Mexico, prevailing in all of those games. For the most part, though, this will be an entirely novel experience for the franchise since only one player, wide receiver Matthew Slater, was present when New England played its last game in Europe in 2012.

In addition to the game itself, this is a fantastic opportunity for NFL fans worldwide to learn about the values that the New England Patriots uphold.

The Patriots' accomplishments in the Super Bowl over the past 20 years, the alleged cheating claims and a host of other factors may at times give the impression that many American fans have mixed feelings about the team.

Being abroad presents a fantastic chance for both the Patriots and the National Football League to expand their fan bases and improve their game. It's not always a popularity battle, of course, but it's always good to have admirers from elsewhere.

How to watch Patriots vs Colts in Week 10?

On Sunday, Nov. 12, the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts will play in Frankfurt, Germany.

When playing overseas during the regular season, the Patriots have a 3-0 record. They triumphed over the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City in 2017, the Tampa Bay Bucs in London in 2009 and the St. Louis Rams in London in 2012.

Conversely, this is only the Colts' second regular-season game played outside of the country. In London, they were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

The game will get underway at 9:30 a.m. ET and be televised live on NFL Network for viewers in the United States. Play-by-play announcer Rich Eisen and color analyst Jason McCourty will be calling from the commentary booth.

Some of the most popular alternatives for non-cable-watching fans to watch Sunday's game include live TV streaming subscriptions to FuboTV, NFL+ or SlingTV.

Below are all the requirements needed to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play) Jason McCourty (analyst)

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)