Why did Pete Carroll leave Seahawks? Exploring reasons for Super Bowl-winning HC's exit from Seattle 

Pete Carroll is, without a doubt, the greatest head coach in the history of the Seattle Seahawks. In his 14 seasons at the helm, he and General Manager/Executive Vice President John Schneider led the franchise to its longest run of sustained success ever, winning Super Bowl XLVIII and reaching Super Bowl XLIX a year after that, among other playoff appearances.

But all good things eventually come to an end, and in 2024 the Seahawks surprised their fans by reassigning him to an advisory role, with long-time Baltimore Ravens assistant Mike Macdonald replacing him.

Yet the desire to coach never left him, and just a few days ago, he made perhaps the biggest gamble of his career: becoming the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

That begs the question: Why is Carroll leaving a fairly successful and well-run organization for one of the most dysfunctional ones, one with a history of lame-duck coaches and general managers who whiff on draft picks?

Here's a closer look at some of the reasons why Pete Carroll chose to leave the Seahawks to join the Raiders.

Why did Pete Carroll leave Seattle Seahawks?

#1. A chance to resurrect a moribund franchise

Dan Quinn and Adam Peters deserve much credit for bringing the Washington Commanders back from the hell of mediocrity that the much-maligned Dan Snyder plunged the franchise into before he was forced to sell to Josh Harris. Now it seems as if Pete Carroll wants to try his hand at that job.

Ever since they last made the Super Bowl at the end of the 2002 season, the Raiders have been stuck in a loop of promise and failure. They have made the playoffs just twice since then and constantly ranked in the bottom half of the AFC.

But if anyone can change the culture, Carroll has the reputation and resume to do so.

#2. Working with a rookie quarterback

Pete Carroll got Russell Wilson only in Year 3 of his tenure, but what a beginning it was. The dual-threat quarterback exploded to become one of the most dynamic players at his position.

The same situation awaits him in Nevada. Derek Carr may be one of the most widely-ridiculed quarterbacks in recent NFL history, especially in his current stint in New Orleans, but he was a rare beacon of stability for the Raiders, whose subsequent gambles on Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew most led to disaster.

Next season, however, represents a clean slate. Carroll and General Manager John Spytek have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and the possibilities are endless: Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and perhaps even Jalen Milroe.

#3. A need for change

Entering 2022, the Seahawks were at their lowest point – 7-10, dead last in a highly competitive NFC West. Russell Wilson was unhappy with his coaching and wanted out – which he subsequently got with the Denver Broncos.

Replacing him was erstwhile-backup Geno Smith, whom Pete Carroll helped to his greatest season ever. But it was clear that he missed his "gang", especially the Legion of Boom that had defined his tenure.

How do you think the Las Vegas Raiders will fare next season with Pete Carroll as their new head coach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

