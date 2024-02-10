Why do they pour Gatorade on the coach at the Super Bowl? Revisiting origins of the tradition

The winning team at the Super Bowl usually tends to shower their head coach with Gatorade and there's often a bet on what the color of the sports drink will be. This form of celebration has become part of the Super Bowl tradition.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid or San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is likely to have Gatorade poured on them at the end of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium. It's important to note that this form of celebration does not happen every season, but tends to happen more often than not and has now become a tradition at the Super Bowl.

The Gatorade tradition began in 1986 when New York Giants nose tackle Jim Burt and some of his teammates poured a cooler of the sports drink coach over Bill Parcells' head. This was after the team beat the then-Washington Redskins in the NFC Championship game.

Similar celebrations took place when the Giants beat the Denver Broncos at the Super Bowl and since then, the tradition has been followed quite regularly at the big game.

Which color of Gatorade was poured for Chiefs win at Super Bowl 2023?

When the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 2023, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was showered with purple-colored Gatorade. The color was a longshot at +1000 odds before the game.

Super Bowl 2024 Gatorade color odds explored

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

The Super Bowl 2024 will see the Chiefs take on the 49ers in what will be a rematch of the big game in 2020, which was won by Kansas City. In that game, the Chiefs celebrated by pouring orange-colored Gatorade on coach Andy Reid.

Since 2001, orange-colored Gatorade has been used five times during Super Bowl celebrations. Also, there has been no Super Bowl Gatorade color in red or pink at the big game in this century.

At the time of writing, here are the Gatorade color odds from DraftKings:

Color Odds % Handle % Bets Red +350 35% 29% Orange +300 20% 21% No Gatorade Bath +1600 14% 14% Blue +350 11% 10% Clear +1000 9% 10% Yellow/Green +300 7% 8% Purple +225 5% 9%