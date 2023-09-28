Why is Puka Nacua completely unstoppable? A look into Rams WR’s success

Puka Nacua surely would have escaped the eyes of many as the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the fifth round of the 2023 draft. Nacua has had spells at Washington and Brigham Young in his college days, and might just be the best late pickup of the 2023 draft.

Nacua has been Matthew Stafford's go-to man and his 25 receptions in his career's first three NFL games set the record, followed by Tutu Atwel, who is in second places with 17 receptions.

One big reason for his success perhaps is the injury of Coopper Kupp. The star WR picked up a hamstring injury a few days prior to the start of the season and is slated to miss the first five games. Nacua's average target is just over eight yards.

Bill Groman had 1,473 yards in his rookie season over 60 years ago, and Ja'Marr has 1,455 in his rookie outing. That is, of course, a long way off and Nacua's role might shift when Kupp returns. But if the receiver can set a new record-breaking campaign, the Rams rebuild has taken it's first step.

The Rams wide receiver roster looks quite good now as Stafford seems primed for another 4,000+ passing season if he remains healthy. The team has faced tough opponents in their first three games with the Indianapolis Colts next on the schedule. It remains to be seen who will be playing quarterback given Anthony Richardson's injury.

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp could be a dangerous duo

Cooper Kupp is still firmly the main man in the LA receiving room as he is set to return in week five against the Philadelphia Eagles. Another great season was awaiting the WR in 2022, before his season-ending injury.

Matthew Stafford has over 900 yards in the three games, so it's pretty clear what the game plan is on offense. The Bengals and 49ers had to change their game plan to accompany for Nacua after his superstar debut against the Seahawks. When Cooper Kupp returns, defensive coordinators are going to have to think long and hard about the Rams offense.

If Kupp can have another 1,000+ yards this season, and Nacua keeps up this pace the Rams could have the league's best passing offense.