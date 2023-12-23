Why does Puka Nacua cry before NFL games? Exploring reason behind Rams WR’s emotional moments

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. The BYU product is on track to break Calvin Johnson's rookie receiving yards record, and his demeanour on the Gridiron has endeared him to millions across the globe.

Nacua has a unique pre-game ritual, with the pacey wideout seemingly crying before every NFL game in his rookie year. Naturally, this has NFL fans wondering, and we've done the hard work to uncover the reason behind this. So, without further ado, let's look at the reason behind Nacua's tears before his rookie contests.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Why does Puka Nacua cry before games?

Puka Nacua gets emotional before games because of the death of his father. Nacua and his two brothers, Kai and Isaiah Nacua, are professional football players who attended BYU.

Which way should Giants next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to get NY back in contention

Their dad, Lionel, significantly impacted their professional careers, and they got their passion for the game from their father.

Nacua's father encouraged them to watch taped recordings of football games growing up, and with time, it became a family tradition. Making the NFL was the goal in the Nacua household, and thankfully, all three sons have been part of NFL rosters.

Sadly, Lionel Nacua died at age 45 after suffering from complications related to diabetes when Puka was only 10 years old. It is for this reason that Puka still cries before every NFL game, as he's living the family dream, but his beloved father sadly isn't here to see it in the flesh.

Expand Tweet

How is Puka Nacua performing in 2023?

Nacua is having a rookie season for the books, and the fifth-round pick is playing like a lottery pick in Los Angeles. Nacua has become Matthew Stafford's most reliable weapon on offense, and the Rams are making an unlikely playoff push, thanks to their connection.

Heading into Week 17, Nacua has 96 receptions, 1,327 receiving yards, and five touchdowns in his rookie season. As previously stated, Nacua is just over 100 yards away from breaking Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's rookie receiving yards record, and he has two games to achieve the feat. Nacua has taken to the NFL nicely, and the BYU alum looks set to enjoy a long and fruitful career in LA.

Expand Tweet

Puka Nacua's contract details

According to Spotrac, Puka Nacua is on a four-year contract worth $4,084,977. Nacua's contract includes a signing bonus of $244,976, which sees him earn $1,021,244 annually.

Furthermore, Nacua's contract has a total of $244,976 in guarantees (all of which are guaranteed at signing). Nacua is set to become a free agent in the 2027 off-season.

Kyler Murray or Matthew Stafford? Check out our experts' Start/Sit projections for Week 16