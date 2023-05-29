Why the Raiders are in big trouble without Jimmy Garoppolo

It was a tricky 2022 for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they finished with just six wins. The Chargers would march into the playoffs and the Chiefs would win 14 games and lift the Lombardi. At least the Raiders were better than the Denver Broncos in 2022, but it is hard to see them surpassing Denver yet again this year.

This is because new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo failed his physical test back in March, due to which, the Raiders can able to release him for free.

The Raiders had the 7th pick in the most recent draft but decided to go defense, selecting Tyree Wilson. Will Levis slid to the second round including being passed on by the Raiders, Patriots veteran Brian Hoyer who has just played five regular season games in 14 seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Garoppolo was given about $72 million dollars to move to Vegas, as he fell down below Brock Purdy in the pecking order in San Francisco.

The Raiders defense was 26th in scoring last season, while the offense was 12th, making it clear where the big outlier problems were. The 19th-ranked run defense was getting trampled on week by week, with the team recording a measly 27 sacks, almost half of which were by Maxx Crosby.

Although Davante Adams is signed up for more years, he has recently made some comments that may put him on thin ice in Vegas. Superstar running back Josh Jacobs is a free agent at the end of the season and will be expecting a lot of money, while tight end Darren Waller was traded to New York after having several injuries in his time with the Raiders.

With the best quarterback Patrick Mahomes who is 9-1 in his 10 career games against the Raiders, you cannot even allow one shred of opportunity for Mahomes or he will beat you.

Justin Hebert and Russell Wilson are also in the division, Hebert had a good 2022 despite carrying injuries, whereas Wilson had the worst season of his career. New head coach Sean Payton may get the best out of Wilson leaving the Raiders in tears.

You cannot show any weakness in the AFC West or you will finish bottom of the pack.

What free agent quarterbacks are available for Vegas?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders

Nick Foles was cut a few weeks ago by the Colts as they look to the future with Anthony Richardson. The ex-Chiefs and Eagles quarterback could be an option for the Raiders in 2023, and he has shown several times that he can deliver in the post-season.

Teddy Bridgewater has cut ties with the Dolphins after playing multiple games in 2022 because of Tua's injuries. Bridgewater is a decent option to get a team by for a season, but is not worth having long-term.

Carson Wentz's agent confirmed the quarterback is preparing for a return to the NFL, after he was axed from Washington. Wentz's stock is going down by the day but he could be picked up on a cheap deal. He has had several injuries which is a big concern for any team but he is a decent bridge quarterback.

Tom Brady can surely be ruled out for an NFL return as he earned stakes in the Raiders and can't play and have an ownership role at the same time. Not to mention his expensive deal with FOX Sports to become a commentator.

The Raiders may get their answer in the 2024 draft at the quarterback position, however, several bridges could be burned in 2023 if the team has a bad record.

Poll : Will the Raiders have a top five pick in 2024? yes no 1 votes