Why are Rams looking to trade Cooper Kupp? Exploring reasons for Los Angeles' shocking move

By Orlando Silva
Modified Feb 04, 2025 01:47 GMT
Why are Rams looking to trade Cooper Kupp? Exploring reasons for Los Angeles
Why are Rams looking to trade Cooper Kupp? Exploring reasons for Los Angeles' shocking move (Image credit: Imagn)

The LA Rams have decided to trade Cooper Kupp after eight years. The veteran wide receiver is leaving the organization after winning several honors and awards, including Super Bowl LVI and the MVP award.

The player announced the team's decision on X (formerly Twitter), writing a lengthy message looking back at his time with the NFC West team and thanking fans, teammates and the city of Los Angeles.

Even though there were rumors about a possible exit from the team, this decision is still surprising to some.

Why are Rams seeking to trade Cooper Kupp?

Trading Cooper Kupp has financial benefits for the Rams

Bill Barnwell of ESPN notes Cooper Kupp has a $7.5 million roster bonus, with $5 million already guaranteed. The Rams would prefer to see another team pay that money to Kupp, but it's hard to see somebody willing to do so.

If nothing changes and the Rams are unable to find a trade partner, the rest of the teams will wait until he's cut and sign the wide receiver as a free agent.

Cooper Kupp's career has been affected by injuries

Another side of this story is that Kupp has played 17 games in a season only once during his eight-year tenure with the Rams. It happened during the 2021 season when he was an MVP finalist, the Offensive Player of the Year, a Pro-Bowler and an All-Pro. Ever since that campaign, he's played nine, 12 and 12 games, respectively.

Injuries have been a constant concern for Cooper Kupp and the Rams and considering that they have other aging players on the roster (Matthew Stafford, for example), they are trying to get as much as possible for the wide receiver.

Puka Nacua has surged as the team's clear WR1

Amid Kupp's injury concerns, Puka Nacua has established himself as the wideout for the future at SoFi Stadium. The second-year player also dealt with injuries in 2024, playing 11 games, but still making the most of his opportunity.

After a historical rookie season, Nacua caught 79 passes for 990 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Although the sample wasn't as positive as last season, he showed that he can carry this offense and take it to new heights.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
