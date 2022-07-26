Why Baltimore Ravens second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman will break out in 2022

Rashod Bateman has had a tricky start to his NFL career. His rookie season inarguably didn't go as planned, though that was symbolic of the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 campaign. He was selected with the 27th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and based on his 2019 season at the University of Minnesota, he could have gone higher.

Bateman delivered big plays, converting his 60 receptions to over 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns. He initially opted out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID concerns, but ultimately returned 20 pounds heavier (210) and didn’t have the same juice. He played five games for an impressive 472 yards and two touchdowns.

The preparation for his rookie season did not go as expected, as he suffered a groin injury. The injury needed surgery and cost him the entirety of August and September. He did officially play in 12 games, but was clearly working his way back early on after missing the first five weeks.

He didn’t log more than 70 percent of offensive snaps until the final four games, when he averaged 86%. Altogether, he hauled in 46 of 68 targets for 515 yards, but only for one touchdown. With 2021 behind him and an offseason in full health, he’s primed for a breakout sophomore campaign.

#1- Rashod Bateman is already a reliable receiver

Even with the knowledge about Bateman’s lack of opportunities, he was an effective pass-catcher for the Baltimore offense. On 46 total receptions, the rookie wideout picked up 29 first downs and dropped only two catchable passes. That’s despite an underwhelming average depth target of 8.8 yards for the season, which is nearly five yards less than his average in college.

Considering he was 68th in the NFL in total route runs, Bateman still managed to wind up 46th in Football Outsiders’ DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement). This takes into account the value provided by a player and looks at how many yards they generated over a replacement-level guy.

Andy Greder @andygreder Highlight: Former #Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman scored his first career NFL touchdown in Week 16 on Sunday. The Ravens rookie didn’t play in the first five weeks due to an injury, but has been coming on, with first 100-yard game in Week 14. Highlight: Former #Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman scored his first career NFL touchdown in Week 16 on Sunday. The Ravens rookie didn’t play in the first five weeks due to an injury, but has been coming on, with first 100-yard game in Week 14. https://t.co/n2D5RlQTgg

That number may not blow anybody away, but given the context of his usage, it's no small thing. He finished among names like Diontae Johnson, D.J. Moore, and now-former Raven Marquise Brown. After lining up mainly as an outside receiver early on, he did show that he can be moved all over the formation. He proved that he can feature in significant fashion down the stretch.

#2- He has the skills to be a real threat

Watching Bateman execute a fairly basic route tree, what stood out was how he’d consistently sell vertically and force his man to flip and run. This allowed him to get open when snapping off hitches and curls. He can vary his footwork off the line, particularly implementing split releases to give himself a two-way go. He keeps defenders off balance when he sticks his foot in the ground to make his break. He’s already very good at incorporating different speeds into his routes and attacking the blind-spots of defenders.

Spencer N. Schultz @ravens4dummies The more I watch Rashod Bateman the more I see Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs.



Even in workouts. The way they sink their hips and transition flatly is all in the same ballpark.



Bateman is everyone’s favorite breakout candidate. Healthy camp and he’s putting up video game #’s The more I watch Rashod Bateman the more I see Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs.Even in workouts. The way they sink their hips and transition flatly is all in the same ballpark. Bateman is everyone’s favorite breakout candidate. Healthy camp and he’s putting up video game #’s

When his man was slightly shaded towards the direction he wanted to release, we saw Bateman jump inside or outside initially and then get around the defender. He was proficient at creating an angle for himself. When allowed to operate out of the slot, Bateman showcased great awareness for open space against the zone and drifting towards it or choosing areas to float into.

He pushes towards safeties from inside alignments and puts them on islands, just like he did at Minnesota. He then breaks inside deep on dig and post routes. He chooses his break angles and even slightly adjusts them to stop defensive backs undercutting his routes. He is elusive without getting hung up with zone defenders and makes subtle adjustments on the fly.

Nic Mason @British_Raven19



Robbed. Not a day goes by where I don’t question how this Rashod Bateman catch and run wasn’t called a touchdown.Robbed. #RavensFlock Not a day goes by where I don’t question how this Rashod Bateman catch and run wasn’t called a touchdown. Robbed. #RavensFlock https://t.co/mD4hMi6886

Bateman addresses the ball consistently well. He uses a triangle-technique with extended arms and shows strong hands to hold the ball through hits. He made several nice grabs on passes below his waist whilst approaching traffic. He also has the ball-tracking skills and body-positioning to haul in 50-50 and underthrown balls down the field. He remains focused with the ball arriving over one shoulder.

That’s how he finished fifth among all NFL receivers in contested catch rate (63.6%). Bateman seems to have eyes in the back of his head, working around defenders after securing catches on routes back towards the quarterback.

#3- He will have many opportunities with the Ravens in 2022

Looking at the difference in circumstances coming into year two, there should be a lot more opportunities for Rashod Bateman. This is based on the rest of the receiver room and the confidence the organization has shown to build the passing attack around him. Not to mention the benefit of spending more time with Lamar Jackson.

The Arizona Cardinals called during the first round of the NFL draft and offered the 23rd overall pick for Marquise Brown (coming off his first 1000-yard season). The Ravens jumped at that opportunity, giving Bateman a lot more targets.

The departures of him and Sammy Watkins leave behind 31.9% of the wide receiver target share from 2021. Despite making eleven selections in the draft, none of those were used at wide receiver. The Ravens went from two straight years of just 44% passing on offense to 56.4% last season. Getting a full offseason to work with Lamar Jackson should be big for him.

Mikey @mccarthex Dylan @PowellAnalytics Who in your opinion is the most undervalued player in fantasy football drafts right now? Who in your opinion is the most undervalued player in fantasy football drafts right now? Rashod Bateman twitter.com/powellanalytic… Rashod Bateman twitter.com/powellanalytic…

Last season, Bateman only got to work with Jackson in those first five contests after he came off IR and was working his way back from his injury. The Ravens backfield is a lot more dynamic in 2022 and could certainly mean they are re-focusing on the rushing attack. But that should also force defenses to deploy additional resources in the box and create one-on-ones for their receivers fundamentally.

The Ravens were average in the percentage of play-action passes on early downs in 2021. After being number one the previous two seasons. They normally make it very difficult for opponents by mixing the play-action game with the ground game. Expect to see a return to this in 2022.

#4- The Ravens offense will adjust to his weaknesses

If we have to point out where Bateman is somewhat limited, it would be that he can’t quite stack corners and detach from them on go routes. His longest catch of the season was 36 yards, which and was one of only a few times where he got a step on his man down the sideline.

The Ravens don’t have Marquise Brown or anybody with that kind of skill-set as a vertical threat on that offense anymore, to create space. That’s the one concern with Bateman coming into year two, where he’s expected to be the number one receiver.

James Simpson @JS_Football Here's every single touchdown by Rashod Bateman for Minnesota.



Where does he rank among receivers in this year's class? Here's every single touchdown by Rashod Bateman for Minnesota.Where does he rank among receivers in this year's class? https://t.co/z5eGQKlRc1

Projecting how Bateman’s role and usage may change in his second season, expect him to nearly double the number of targets of any other wide receiver. Mark Andrews will remain a featured weapon at tight-end. The coaching staff will be looking to move Bateman around the formation, to make him the primary read in patterns.

The Ravens will put him on the backside of RPOs on glance routes, use him to attack the middle of the field and feature him more vertically. Especially now that Brown is in Arizona.

Bateman was already was a first-down machine and that won't change, but more opportunities to create big plays should be in line for him. Despite being such a young player, he rapidly realizes when his route is dead. Then, with timing and executing take-off assignments, he works back down the ladder or finds space along the sidelines for Jackson to find him.

Kev Mahserejian @RotoSurgeon Is this Rashod Bateman projection too much?



150 receptions, 1965 yards, 24TDs, 490.5 PPR points Is this Rashod Bateman projection too much?150 receptions, 1965 yards, 24TDs, 490.5 PPR points

With all this in mind, Rashod Bateman should have a campaign to remember in 2022.

