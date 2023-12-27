Why was Reggie White called 'Minister of Defense?' Late Eagles legend's nickname explained

Reggie White was a defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers, and one of the most awarded defensive players in NFL history. White played in the league for 15 seasons and won everything aside from an MVP Award.

Reggie White had an array of nicknames during his playing days, but one seems to resonate. Here's a closer look at White's popular nickname, the "Minister of Defense" and an analysis of his legacy.

Why was Hall of Famer Reggie White called the 'Minister of Defense'?

Reggie White was called the “Minister of Defense" because the future NFL superstar was ordained an evangelical minister at the age of 17 while being an excellent defensive player.

According to White's mother, Thelma Collier, a 12-year-old Reggie, said he wanted to be a football player and a minister. Thankfully, he achieved both before his death.

Reggie White's NFL legacy

Reggie White's NFL legacy is set in stone, with the Super Bowl XXXI champion having a bust in Canton alongside other Hall of Famers.

White was drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 1984 Supplementary Draft, and like they say, "the rest is history." White had a fruitful individual career, amassing accolades such as two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards, Super Bowl XXXI, 13 Pro Bowl nods and second place on the all-time NFL career sack leaders list.

Furthermore, White is a member of some very exclusive clubs in the league. The Chattanooga, Tennessee native was selected to the NFL 75th Anniversary All-Time Team, NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team, NFL 1990s All-Decade Team and the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team. The "Minister of Defense" made the Eagles and Packers fearsome opponents in the 80s and 90s, and helped the franchises maintain that aura for almost two decades, which is virtually unheard of for defensive ends.

Reggie White was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Feb. 4, 2006. White got in on his first ballot, an honor reserved for a few NFL legends. He was honored at a ceremony on Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio.

In 2005, White's number 92 jersey was retired by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers and the University of Tennessee. The Tennessee Volunteers did this during a half-time presentation on Oct. 1, 2005, in a game against Ole Miss. The Packers did so at Lambeau Field on Sept. 18, 2005. As for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise retired White's number during their MNF game against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 5, 2005. With those retirements, White remains the only NFL player to have his number officially retired by multiple teams.

