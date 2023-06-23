Why is Rob Ninkovich leaving ESPN? Tom Brady’s former teammate set to get axed ahead of new NFL season

Rob Ninkovich is set to part ways with ESPN after four years. According to reports, the analyst's contract is not being renewed by the broadcast giants.

Ninkovich joined ESPN in 2019 and became an instant fan favorite with his analysis and witty remarks. He also appeared on the channel's popular studio shows, including NFL Live and Get Up.

However, since ESPN is cutting costs in a major way, there have been several layoffs at the company and many more are expected.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ninkovich's contract with the network will come to an end this summer, but the two-time Super Bowl winner is yet to decide his next move.

Given his prominence at ESPN, he shouldn't have any shortage of offers coming his way. The likes of CBS and FanDuel are the likely options for Ninkovich to consider if he wants to continue working as an NFL analyst.

Another far-fetched prospect for Ninkovich is to become Skip Bayless' co-host on FS1 Undisputed. Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe recently announced his exit from the show.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that NFL fans are eager to see Ninkovich. He was teammates with Tom Brady at the New England Patriots and fans want him to return on a TV show providing his insights on the world of football and more.

Rob Ninkovich's NFL stats and career honors

Former New England Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich

The New Orleans Saints selected Rob Ninkovich in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played one season for the franchise before signing for the Miami Dolphins.

After a two-year stint in Miami, Ninkovich returned to New Orleans for one year. The linebacker then joined the New England Patriots in 2009 and helped the team win two Super Bowl titles, in 2015 and 2017.

Across 11 seasons in the NFL, Ninkovich racked up 460 tackles, 46.0 sacks, 12 forced fumbles and five interceptions. He also recorded two defensive touchdowns.

Ninkovich eventually hung up his cleats in 2017, after winning his second Super Bowl title with the Patriots.

Poll : 0 votes