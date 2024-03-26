Why is Robert Kraft disappointed with 'The Dynasty'? Patriots owner vents frustration on Apple TV series

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is one of the most successful sports team owners in the United States. The billionaire has overseen six Super Bowl triumphs and is a key part of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady-led dynasty.

Robert Kraft has seen good, great and ugly times in New England, so it wasn't a surprise when his opinion about "The Dynasty" was asked. The Dynasty documents the Patriots in their greatest era, which saw the franchise dominate the league.

In this article, we examine what Kraft said about "The Dynasty" and how the Patriots can chart a new era. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Robert Kraft vents frustrations on "The Dynasty"

At a recent event, Robert Kraft was asked about his feelings about "The Dynasty." The legendary owner didn't hesitate to give his opinion.

Kraft said about the Apple TV series:

“Felt bad that there was so much emphasis on the controversial. … I wish they had focused more on our Super Bowl wins, the 21-game win streak. A little disappointed there wasn’t a real more positive approach.”

When asked about Bill Belichick's portrayal, Kraft said:

"We look forward to inducting Bill into the Patriots Hall of Fame.”

The New England Patriots enter a new era

The New England Patriots enter a new era in the 2024 NFL season. This is the first year since 2000 that Bill Belichick will not be in the dugout at Foxborough Stadium. The legendary coach was let go after a disappointing 4-13 record in the recently concluded 2023-24 NFL season.

In his place, the Patriots have appointed former Patriots player-turned inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Kraft has handpicked Mayo to lead the Patriots in a new dispensation.

Mayo's first task would be selecting a new franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. Mayo has some ultra-big shoes to fill as he enters his rookie coaching season.