Why did Robert Saleh wear a Lebanese flag? Jets HC's ethnicity and background explored

Robert Saleh was born in the United States, so why was he wearing a Lebanese flag on his shirt during his last outing? The head coach was seen with a special flag beneath the Nike logo on the arm of his familiar sweatshirt. This is because his nationality is Lebanese.

He was born in the United States, which means he had citizenship from birth. However, his parents were Lebanese immigrants. His flag is to celebrate his heritage and his family, which are both important to him.

Where is Robert Saleh's family from? Everything we know so far

Robert Saleh's family is from Dearborn, Michigan. That's where the New York Jets head coach is from, as he was born there. He is a 1997 graduate of Fordson High School there. He also attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette from 1997 to 2001, where he got a degree in finance and was a four-year starter for the Wildcats playing tight end.

Robert Saleh's family is from Lebanon

However, his parents had emigrated from Lebanese before they had him. His family heritage is in Lebanon, which is why he had the flag on his shirt. He's an American-born coach, but his family line being born in the States starts with him.

Mia Khalifa sends Robert Saleh a message over Lebanese flag

Lebanon is not a country many people think of as often as others, but it's a very important place to Robert Saleh. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator appreciates it enough to display it on gamedays.

Lebanon is also where former adult film actress Mia Khalifa is from. The actress shared a post to Twitter celebrating the fact that Saleh was representing their country.

Khalifa shared an exuberant post with an image of the iconic flag on Saleh's bicep. She was obviously thrilled to see someone of such stature (New York is one of the biggest football markets out there) showing off her country.

Saleh has worn this before and will probably wear it again. He's obviously not ashamed of where he is from, nor should he be.