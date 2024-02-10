Why are Roman numerals used to number each Super Bowl? Exploring origin of NFL tradition

The NFL will host its 58th Super Bowl or Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, when the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the San Francisco 49ers. This year's big game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST.

However, the league uses ascending Roman numerals to address the Super Bowl with each passing year. The reasoning behind this tradition is not too complicated.

The NFL uses Roman numerals for Super Bowls to avoid confusion regarding the particular season's big game. As the Super Bowl takes place in the year following the start of the campaign's regular season, it can be mistaken if it's recorded on the signifying calendar year.

Notably, the league had abandoned using the Roman numerals during Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers. However, the following year's big game was once again referred to by its Roman numbers (Super Bowl LI for Super Bowl 51).

Who introduced Roman numerals for NFL's Super Bowl games?

According to reports, late Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt is widely credited for instilling Roman numerals for the Super Bowl games. The NFL's big games were officially known as the "Super Bowl" from Super Bowl III or Super Bowl 3 onwards.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers? TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl LVIII

The Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LVIII clash will air nationally on CBS. There will also be an alternate broadcast of the game on Nickelodeon.

Fans without cable access can live stream Super Bowl 58 on Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb. 11

: Sunday, Feb. 11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. EST

: 6:30 p.m. EST TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

: CBS and Nickelodeon Streaming: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, FuboTV, and Fubo TV